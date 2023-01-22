ARREST REPORTS ARREST REPORTS Jan 22, 2023 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save FRANKLIN CITY POLICEThe following were booked into the parish jail:JANUARY 10Anthony Ruffin, 40, O’Neal Chube Street, Franklin. Simple criminal damage to property; theft; simple assault.Anthony Wells, 70, Antigo Alley, Franklin. Remaining where forbidden.JANUARY 11Jonathan Miller, 36, Cypress Street, Franklin. Theft; possession of schedule I narcotics (marijuana) - 3rd offense; possession of drug paraphernalia.Jarmontay Roberson, 28, Robertson Street, Franklin. Simple criminal damage to property; remaining where forbidden; possession of drug paraphernalia.JANUARY 13Darius Stansbury, 32, St. Joseph Lane, Franklin. Domestic abuse battery.Taerrin Vincent, 28, St. Joseph Lane, Franklin. Domestic abuse battery. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Crime Criminal Law Law Police Security And Public Safety See more e-editions View Today's Digital Edition e-Edition Daily Iberian January 22, 2023 2 hrs ago Most Popular Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit