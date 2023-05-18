ARREST REPORTS ARREST REPORTS May 18, 2023 56 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save FRANKLIN CITY POLICEThe following were booked into the parish jail:APRIL 20Ariel Brown, 40, Easy Street, Franklin. Failure to appear.Albert Clark, 19, Barrone Street, Baldwin. Possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.Shantel Palombo, 50, Cayce Street, Franklin. Cruelty to animals.APRIL 22Gajan Reed, 37, Ash Street, Franklin. Battery of a dating partner.APRIL 23Dianna Darby, 44, Iberia Street, Franklin. Simple battery.APRIL 27Ray Granger, 35, Caffery Street, Franklin. Remaining where forbidden.Merrill Jacob, 65, Baker Road, Franklin. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated.APRIL 29Lynn Lovell Jr., 50, Kirk Street, Franklin. Violation of protective order; possession of schedule II narcotics; parole violation.Rebecca Causer, 50, Robert Street, Franklin. Driving under the influence. Copy article link Copy article link Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Criminal Law Crime Law Police Security And Public Safety Most Popular Realty firm opens in downtown New Iberia PHOTO GALLERY: Loreauville High School graduation Deceased body found in freezer at Arby's in New Iberia Loreauville’s Derouen makes school history at state meet DIVORCES A six-pack of new babies born at Iberia Medical Clinic CHS Fishing Team’s Daigle, Soprano qualify for nationals New Iberia issues building permits for store addition, large sign, homes and roofs Local seminarians to be ordained NISH’s Picard finds success on both sides of the lens Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit