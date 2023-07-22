Brittany Lively, 33, 4103 Luke Road, Lafayette. Probation violation; three counts failure to appear.
Tristy Lynne Hargrave, 44, 1028 Leger Road, Breaux Bridge. Theft of a motor vehicle; theft valued at less than $1,000; hold for another agency.
Hans Paul Romero, 65, 3702 Northside Road. Second degree battery.
Brandon Charles LeBlanc, 34, 5285 Morse LeBlanc Road, Maurice. Extortion.
Elijah Matthew Dore, 41, 604 Loreauville Road. Failure to appear - issuance of arrest warrant; bank fraud; identity theft; two counts failure to appear; simple possession - schedule I controlled dangerous substance.
Johnathan Gregory Hills, 32, 5113 Dutil St., Abbeville. Two counts failure to appear; indecent behavior with juveniles.
Logan Michael Allen, 31, Latiolais Loop, Breaux Bridge. Theft valued between $1,000 to $5,000.
Brittany Lynn Simon, 27, 3616 S. Captain Cade Road, Youngsville. Theft valued between $1,000 to $5,000; failure to appear.
JULY 11
Zuanita Lauren Evans, 31, 8181 Fannin St., Houston, Texas. Hold for another agency.
David Nelson Collins, 23, 415 Wilson St. #7. Flight from an officer.
Terrance Deshawn Adkins II, 25, 1512 Louisiana Ave., Lafayette. Home invasion - aggravated assault; hit-and-run driving.
Rodrick Lydell Snow, 25, 2005 Lee David Road, Utica, Mississippi. Theft valued between $5,000 to $25,000.
Christian Antoine, 31, 1706 Gibbs Lane. Penalty for distribution or possession with intent to distribute.
Patrick Henry Smith, 22, 1712 Jane Road. Domestic abuse - aggravated assault.
JULY 12
Matthew James Robair, 33, 6000 Johnson St. #1207, Lafayette. Parole violation.
William Van Staggs, 36, 300 Ogden Road, Natchez, Mississippi. Operating while intoxicated - first offense; speeding; improper lane usage.
Devante Denzel Simon, 28, 1109 Andrew Drive, St. Martinville. Hold for another agency.
JD Herrel, 56, 2107 Cypress St., Abbeville. Simple burglary - all other larceny; theft of a motor vehicle; operating vehicle while license is suspended.
Yunior Josue Sorto, 21, 2819 Jefferson Hwy #A, Jefferson. Hold for another agency.
Theresa Emma Cooley, 67, No address given. Hold for another agency.
Bayron Pineda, 20, 3435 Delaware Ave., Kenner. Hold for another agency.
Daniel Raymond Dimambro Jr., 53, 3104 Curtis Lane. Aggravated crime against nature - all other offenses; molestation of a juvenile - forcible rape; carnal knowledge of a juvenile; sexual battery; oral sexual battery.
Jesse James Waller, 32, 1704 Michael St., Abbeville. Hold for another agency.
Kelly Joseph Fitch, 54, 6579 Shrimpers Row, Dulac. Failure to appear.