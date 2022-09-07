IBERIA PARISH SHERIFF’S OFFICE
The following were booked into the parish jail:
AUGUST 22
Horace Williams, 43, no address given. Second degree kidnapping.
Crystal Leeanne Laiche, 22, 13020 Oakland Road, Lakeland. Failure to seek assistance.
Ander Laboy-Colon, 45, 4619 Old La 25. Failure to appear; illegal possession of stolen things valued $0 to $300; resisting an officer; trespassing.
Henderson Dwight Wesley, 30, 11416 Old Jeanerette Road, Jeanerette. Hold for another agency.
Amber Elizabeth-Rose Autery, 39, 119 Johnson Alley, Abita Springs. Possession — schedule II narcotics.
David John Romero Jr., 47, 2515 Erath. Terrorizing; false imprisonment — offender armed with weapon; cruelty to the infirmed; domestic abuse battery.
Dylen Lee Camacho, 18, 397 Alice B. Road, Franklin. Forgery; monetary instrument abuse/provides definitions; illegal possession of stolen things.
AUGUST 23
Ladanty Antwon Harris, 45, 1310 Dougless Drive, Lafayette. Hold for another agency.
Jermaine Duncan, 26, 6325 Wales St., New Orleans. Aggravated burglary (reported as a robbery).
Christopher William Broussard, 40, 205 Allen St. Theft of items valued over $300; illegal possession of stolen things valued over $500.
Amber Starr Sam, 33, 5907 Cromwell. Cruelty to animals.
Mark Anthony Wesley Jr., 27, 1019 West End Drive. Failure to appear; obstructing a fireman.
David Rideaux, 49, 612 Alexander St., Jeanerette. Domestic abuse battery.
AUGUST 24
Taylor Jude Boudoin, 28, 2813 E. Old Spanish Trail, #9. Possession — schedule II narcotics; theft of items valued from $0 to $500; simple possession of schedule I controlled dangerous substances; prohibited acts — possession of drug paraphernalia; contraband taking to/from penal institution; two counts failure to appear.
Josue Hernandez, 24, 1503 Westgate, Springfield, Tennessee. Generic warrant.
Ernest Joseph Taylor, 42, 615 Mig St., Jennings. Generic warrant.
AUGUST 25
Deon Drake Washington, 21, 2806 Riverwood Road. Second degree battery; false imprisonment; failure to appear.
Jaret Lee Migues, 32, 8604 Carrol Drive, Youngsville. Five counts failure to appear.
Alex Calixto Gutierrez-Norales, 35, 1035 Lake Ave., Metairie. Generic warrant.
Jessie Junior Patin, 30, 807 Buckeye St. Two counts failure to appear.
Kalib Polite, 18, 1302 Walton St. Two counts simple burglary.
Angela Delahoussaye, 51, 411 St. John St. Possession — schedule IV; simple possession — schedule I controlled dangerous substances.
Jazmine Mondrell Johnnie, 21, 909 E. Lafayette St., #33, Abbeville. Theft of items valued at $1,000 but less than $5,000.
Gregory Guidry Jr., 27, 121 Johnson Ally. Violation of protective order.