ARREST REPORTS ARREST REPORTS Aug 3, 2023 20 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save ST. MARY PARISH SHERIFF’S OFFICEThe following were booked into the parish jail:JULY 21Alan Michael Granger, 33, Franklin. Simple battery.Theron Alexander, 43, Jeanerette. Maximum speed limit; possession of schedule I - marijuana; possession of schedule IV - Xanax.JULY 25Joseph James Thibodaux, 25, Franklin. Criminal trespass; resisting arrest or officer; possession of drug paraphernalia.JULY 26Vinnie Austin Sr., 48, Franklin. Disturbing the peace - intoxicated; two counts threatening a public official.JULY 27De’vontrius Kerron Perro, 25, Franklin. Domestic abuse battery.JULY 28Waylan Leonard Payne, 42, Franklin. Battery of a dating partner - child endangerment law.JULY 29Courtney Paul Mayer, 35, Franklin. Terrorizing; disturbing the peace - intoxicated; entry or remaining on forbidden place. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Criminal Law Crime Law Police See more e-editions Today's Edition e-Edition Daily Iberian August 3, 2023 17 hrs ago Most Popular New Iberia trio ready to make waves at Cajun Muscle 2023 The marriage licenses filed with the Iberia Parish Clerk of Courts office Admiral Doyle closure starting Monday Behind the Grill: Grant Myers The naval retirement ceremony of Brandon Bonin: A callback 20 years in the making Romero, Clements beat the odds after motor blows to chalk up W Family Dollar reopens in Jeanerette ACROSS THE BAYOU: And then there were four ... rest easy, 25 Man murdered at local hotel identified Man placed in Iberia Parish Jail for child porn, sexual activity Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit