IBERIA PARISH SHERIFF’S OFFICE
The following were booked into the parish jail:
APRIL 9
Casey Joseph Moresi, 49, 6507 Lee Station Road. Possession - schedule II narcotics; simple possession - schedule I controlled dangerous substance; prohibited acts - possession of drug paraphernalia.
Damian Aurelius Hale, 33, 205 Cedar St., Franklin. Battery of emergency room personnel, emergency services.
Marilyn Elizabeth LeBlanc, 41, 1225 Weeks St. Violation of protective order.
APRIL 10
Kenneth Gauthier, 33, 900 Mississippi St. #11. Probation violation.
Diamante Polidore, 24, 1326 Martin Luther King St., Jeanerette. Domestic abuse battery - aggravated; hold for another agency.
Caeleb J. Davis, 20, 104 Wadesbord Road, Carencro. Simple possession - schedule I controlled dangerous substance; possession with intent to distribute schedule I; prohibited acts - possession of drug paraphernalia.
APRIL 11
Jayden Matthew Smith, 20, 403 Dugas Road. Two counts failure to appear; two counts theft of items valued from $500 to $999.
Beau Casey Orson Sr., 41, Dugas Road, St. Martinville. Domestic abuse/aggravated assault; domestic abuse battery - strangulation; false imprisonment; failure to appear.
Cleveland Ayro, 36, No address given. Second degree murder; possession of firearm/concealed by convicted felon; illegal possession of stolen firearms; battery of a correctional facility employee.
Henry D. Montreal Johnson, 26, 310 Church St., Kaplan. Generic warrant.
Travis J. Gaddison, 40, 415 Donald St. Possession - schedule II narcotics; obstruction of justice/evidence tampering; aggravated obstruction of a highway of commerce.
Courtney Eugene Alexander, 37, 209 Taylor St. Three counts failure to appear; cruelty to animals.
Kahdija Bourda, 28, 729 Inez St. #39. Automobile insurance fraud.
Deonte D. Marks, 27, 1817 Church St., Jeanerette. Domestic abuse battery - strangulation/aggravated assault.
APRIL 12
Graylan McKenzie, 49, 524 S. Charles St. Domestic abuse battery - aggravated; intimidating/simple assault.
Miles Jerome Hulin, 60, 1324 Coulee Kenny, Abbeville. Theft of items over $1,500.
Sadarious Robertson, 33, 611 Compton St. Home invasion; attempt - penalties; remaining after being forbidden/trespassing; parole violation.
Somphone Khayankane, 41, 8218 Weeks Island Road. Aggravated assault with a firearm.
Sigfrido Perez, 27, 4903 Hwy. 14 #10. Simple robbery; home invasion.
Dakota James Benoit, 33, 415 Dorsey Road. Failure to appear.
Kristyn Burke, 34, 2023 W. Old Spanish Trail. Possession - schedule II narcotics; illegal use of controlled dangerous substances in the presence of a minor.
Colin Dore, 19, 2023 W. Old Spanish Trail. Prohibited acts - distribution of drug paraphernalia; speeding; penalty for distribution/possession with intent to distribute; illegal use of controlled dangerous substances in the presence of a minor.
APRIL 13
Shaquille Olajuwon Delahoussaye, 28, 905 Cypress St. #1416, Houston, Texas. Possession - schedule II narcotics; simple possession - schedule I controlled dangerous substance; turning movement and required signals; second or subsequent offenses; no seat belt; driver must be licensed.
Jana Richelle Nathan, 22, 2526 Pelican Court Circle, Jeanerette. Illegal possession of stolen firearms; illegal use of controlled dangerous substances in the presence of a minor; penalty for distribution/possession with intent to distribute; violations of controlled dangerous substances law; resisting an officer.
APRIL 14
Rodolfo Jesus Flores Jr., 20, 504 C. Romero #1. Simple burglary.
Justin Michael Blanchard, 26, 3704 W. Admiral Doyle Drive. Trespassing; Three counts failure to appear.
Raymond Hubert Angelin III, 56, 176 W. Airline Hwy., Kenner. Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle; unauthorized use of a movable.
Paul Anthony Rice, 31, 309 Chandler Drive, Baytown, Texas. Hold for another agency.
Jared Romero, 40, 1111 Eden St. Molestation of a juvenile/forcible rape.
Melanie Kay Spiller, 50, 401 Ira St., Jeanerette. Failure to appear; negligent homicide.
Davonne Patrick Griffin, 20, 1701 David Drive Lot 1, Jeanerette. Illegal possession of stolen things.
Tyriesha Enard, 23, 1131 Tupelo St. Aggravated 2nd degree battery; false imprisonment - offender armed with a weapon; aggravated burglary (reported as a robbery).
Elizabeth Jewel Naquin, 43, 105 Branco Drive, Youngsville. Possession - schedule II narcotics.
Seth Martin, 31, 12123 Highway 190, Kinder. Parole violation.
APRIL 15
Drake Paul Segura, 25, 315 Allen St. Probation violation.
Alton John Pepper, 33, 129 1/2 Pollard St. Domestic abuse battery - aggravated; interfering with emergency communication - all other.
Gene Butts, 35, 1139 Old Jeanerette Road, Jeanerette. Two holds for other agencies.
Latin Ashley Boutte, 30, 4301 Loreauville Road. Marijuana - simple possession; simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling; simple burglary/movable or immovable.
Pablo Castillo, 32, 611 Queen City Drive #128. Domestic abuse battery - simple assault.