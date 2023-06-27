ARREST REPORTS ARREST REPORTS Jun 27, 2023 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save FRANKLIN CITY POLICEThe following were booked into the parish jail:JUNE 16Amanda Rudolph, 35, South Patout Street, New Iberia. Failure to appear.JUNE 17Dominick Sheldon, 33, Samuel Street, Franklin. Speeding; operating a vehicle while suspended.Jordan McDaniel, 29, Cypress Street, Franklin. Possession of schedule I narcotics (marijuana); possession of schedule II narcotics (cocaine); driver must be licensed; probation violation.Joseph Thomas III, 62, Myra Street, Franklin. Simple battery.JUNE 18Wibray Dauntain, 29, Easy Street, Franklin. Theft.Gajan Reed, 37, Ash Street, Franklin. Failure to appear.Dereke Guilbeau, 26, Hamm Street, Franklin. Failure to appear; illegal carrying of a weapon.JUNE 20Rusty Bordelon, 34, Sterling Road, Franklin. Unauthorized use of a movable; illegal possession of stolen things; driver must be licensed; no insurance; expired temporary plate.JUNE 21Jerald Stansbury, 46, Garlotte Street, Franklin. Domestic abuse battery with strangulation; domestic abuse battery with child endangerment. Copy article link Copy article link Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Crime Criminal Law Law Police Security And Public Safety Most Popular List of New Iberia businesses and homes making $1 million in investments Photos: Iberia Parish Sheriff deputies stop home invasion BERRY TALES: A Pool at the Park Women making a difference to be honored Friday Ditch family donates $30,000 to Boys and Girls Clubs facility A hopeful solution: Acadiana Boys and Girls Club groundbreaking Something different: Paranormal investigation in New Iberia ARREST REPORTS We went to a cemetery and put up a carnival New iberia City Council approves demolition list of homes, properties Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit