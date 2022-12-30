IBERIA PARISH SHERIFF’S OFFICE
The following were booked into the parish jail:
DECEMBER 2
Quinn O’Bryant Lewis, 36, 1414 Cypremort Road, Jeanerette. Failure to appear; Domestic abuse - simple assault - child endangerment.
DECEMBER 3
Ferris Fusilier, 28, 1610 Martin Luther King Drive, Apt. 172, Abbeville. Failure to appear.
Samuel Joseph Thibodeaux, 56, 108 Belmont. Two counts failure to appear.
Emily Anne Declouet, 26, 600 McIlhenny St. Violation of protective order.
DECEMBER 4
Gateson James Celestine, 57, 1307 Jane St. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated - first offense; careless operation; open container.
Kalen Damon Boutte, 22, 204 Vital Road. Illegal use of a weapon; illegal carrying of a weapon; aggravated criminal damage to property.
DECEMBER 5
Kondrick D. King, 46, 905 Lombard St. Failure to register as a sex offender.
Cathy Zanette Melancon, 65, 103 Doremus Road. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated - first offense; careless operation.
DECEMBER 6
Joseph Persilver, 24, 217 Dugas Road. Theft of items valued over $300; attempt; illegal carrying of a weapon.
Jamacien Eabair, 24, 216 E. Francis St. Battery of a dating partner; theft of items valued at $0 to $500.
Markues T. Grant, 22, 520 Druilhet St., Jeanerette. Two counts simple burglary; attempt; criminal mischief/destruction/damage/vandalism; disturbing the peace; simple criminal damage to property; two counts simple escape.
Jason John Breaux, 42, 402 Viator St. Three counts failure to appear.
David Lewis Patin, 23, 215 Armand St. Illegal use of a weapon; illegal carrying of a weapon used in a crime; firearm-free zone, notice, signs; failure to appear.
Emily Anne Declouet, 26, 600 McIlhenny St. Two counts violation of protective order; possession - schedule II narcotics; possession - schedule IV; prohibited acts - distribution of drug paraphernalia; simple possession - marijuana; simple robbery; failure to appear; prohibited acts - schedule II narcotics - penalties; possession with intent to distribute - schedule I controlled dangerous substances; sale, distribution or possession of legend drug; simple burglary.
DECEMBER 7
Denielle Broussard, 34, 1103 Ed Broussard, #A. Aggravated battery; domestic abuse - simple battery - child endangerment; cruelty to a juvenile.
Stafford Leroy Hensley, 29, 120 Caesar Lane, Franklin. Possession with intent to distribute - schedule I; manufacture, distribution, possession with intent to distribute - schedule II narcotics; obstruction of justice; prohibited acts - possession of drug paraphernalia.
Jevon Ray Lively, 31, 1825 Eraste Landry Road, #B6, Lafayette. Possession with intent to distribute - schedule I; manufacture, distribution, possession with intent to distribute - schedule II narcotics; obstruction of justice; operating a vehicle while license is suspended; two counts speeding.
Kevin Joseph Touchet, 30, 1110 Walton St., #18. Possession - schedule II narcotics; possession of firearm/concealed by convicted felon; simple possession - schedule I controlled dangerous substances; violations of controlled dangerous substances law.
Breshell Anthony Joiner, 47, 1903 Veterans Memorial Drive, #252, Abbeville. Hold for another agency.
Gjamale Demonte Kaver, 37, Willmington, North Carolina. Hold for another agency.
DECEMBER 8
Emmanuel L. Flugence, 24, 200 Fourths St., Youngsville. Possession - schedule II narcotics; vehicle license required; proof of insurance within the vehicle; simple possession - marijuana; possession of firearm in presence of controlled dangerous substances; firearm - free zone, notice, signs; violation of controlled dangerous substances law; aggravated flight from officer - refusing to give name/ID; possession/dealing firearms with obliterated numbers/marks.
Elliot McLean, 30, 3107 Olivia St. Simple possession - schedule I controlled dangerous substance; manufacture, distribution - schedule IV.
Brennon James Speer, 32, 629 E. Fairfield Drive, Broussard. Failure to appear; hold for another agency; domestic abuse battery - simple assault.
Darion Dequincy Ledet, 29, 413 Richard St., Breaux Bridge. Four counts of theft valued over $300; failure to appear.
Taylor Lamal Alexander, 28, 1600 Crestwell St. Attempted second degree murder.
Wilbert Jones III, 48, 533 Hwy. 668, Jeanerette. Possession of firearm/concealed by convicted felon; open container; head lamps on motor vehicles/motorcycles; hold for another agency.