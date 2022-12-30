IBERIA PARISH SHERIFF’S OFFICE
The following were booked into the parish jail:
NOVEMBER 25
Jameian Syeed Austin, 20, 120 Charenton Road, Baldwin. Armed robbery; simple battery; aggravated assault with a firearm; two counts illegal carrying of a weapon; two counts carrying firearm on school property; simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling; first degree robbery; failure to appear.
Tronze Demar Sam, 34, 916 Corinne St. Battery of a dating partner; resisting an officer.
NOVEMBER 26
Lois Ann Brown, 55, no address given. Entry or remaining in places after being forbidden.
Jonathan Standridge, 38, 2313 Rose Lane. Illegal possession of stolen things valued over $500; window tint; operating a vehicle while license is suspended; registration plate required; failure to appear.
Elizabeth Jewel Naquin, 42, 2313 Rose Lane. Possession - schedule IV.
Davoris Trevone Garrette, 37, 113 Zan Alley. Possession of firearm in presence of controlled dangerous substances; simple possession - schedule I controlled dangerous substances; manufacture, distribution and possession with intent to distribute - schedule II narcotics; illegal carrying of a weapon.
Brandie Stakes, 41, 1018 Assay St., Abbeville. Hold for another agency.
NOVEMBER 27
Lakiesha Renee Noel, 42, 203 Lee St. Possession - schedule II narcotics; prohibited acts - possession of drug paraphernalia; resisting a police officer with force or violence; flight from an officer; four counts failure to appear.
Gavin Guillot, 45, 5003 Ben’s Circle. Probation violation.
Joshua B. Hammond, 45, 610 Lee St. Possession with intent to distribute - schedule I; two counts possession - schedule II narcotics; prohibited acts - possession of drug paraphernalia; second or subsequent offenses; theft of a motor vehicle; three holds for other agencies.
NOVEMBER 28
Devon Cardell Londo, 23, 604 Hacker St. Proper equipment required on vehicles inspections; two holds for other agencies.
Shantel Marie Black, 43, no address given. Possession - schedule II narcotics; driver must be licensed; driving on right side of the road.
Brad Hines, 18, 1272 Big Four Corners Road, Jeanerette. Illegal possession of stolen things.
Christopher Green, 40, 308 Martin Luther King Drive, Jeanerette. Generic warrant.
Jeffery Michelle Smith, 51, 2214 W. Old Spanish Trail, #5. Hold for another agency.
Byron James Thibodeaux, 57, 1051 Pearl St., Rayne. Failure to appear; simple burglary.
NOVEMBER 29
Marceisha Elliot Rice Brown, 32, 909 Providence St. Three counts failure to appear; probation violation.
Tarie Joe Jones, 33, 1054 Shot St. Possession of marijuana with intent to distribute; manufacture, distribution, possession with intent to distribute - schedule II narcotics; sale, distribution or possession of legend drugs; resisting an officer; second or subsequent offenses; violations of controlled dangerous substances law; failure to appear.
NOVEMBER 30
Christopher L. Jefferson, 54, 1816 Wanda St. Probation violation.
Michael K. Boyance, 42, 1410 Cherri Lane. Two counts failure to appear.
Robert Lee Chatman III, 36, 414 N. Vivier St., St. Martinville. Probation violation.
Ronald James Romero, 35, 108 Al Romero Jr. Road, Maurice. Home improvement fraud.
Terrol James Dugas, 30, 515 Cherokee St. Hold for another agency.
Jackson Chandakham, 42, 3009 Vientiane St. Illegal possession of stolen things.
Myron Dale Davis, 64, 710 Dan St. Two counts resisting a police officer with force or violence; attempt; disarming of a police officer.