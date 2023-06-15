IBERIA PARISH SHERIFF’S OFFICE
The following were booked into the parish jail:
MAY 8
Amber Nicole Leblanc, 27, 301 Dugas Road. Theft of a firearm; possession of a firearm/concealed by convicted felon; obstruction of justice/evidence tampering; parole violation; failure to appear.
Lakeshia Shanay Manuel, 29, 2300 Darnell Road. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated; driving on right side of road; no seat belt.
Darius Moore, 27, 633 Lafayette St. Aggravated assault with a motor vehicle on a peace officer; flight from an officer - aggravated; operating a vehicle while intoxicated - third offense; armed robbery; possession of a firearm/concealed by convicted felon.
Rorey Blaise, 39, 1212 Field St. Contempt of court.
Corey James Judice, 44, 5003 Old LA 25 Road. Contempt of court.
Micah Jeremiah Antoine, 32, 1253 Pelican St. Hold for another agency.
Tamara Lynn Laviolette, 42, 941 West Main St. Failure to appear; forgery; bank fraud; theft valued between $5,000 and $25,000.
MAY 9
Jordan Edward Haynes, 30, 105 St. Claude St., #C, Youngsville. Hold for another agency.
Demontrell Robertson, 23, 606 Janice St., Jeanerette. Aggravated assault with a firearm; illegal use of weapons/dangerous instrument; simple battery.
Clayton Helaire, 42, 131 Holly St., Lafayette. Monetary instrument abuse/provides definitions; flight from an officer - aggravated.
Isaac Bryan, 34, 4709 Jasper Road. Probation violation.
Chastity Lynn Copeland, 49, 401 Brian St. Manufacture, distribution and possession with intent to distribute - schedule II narcotics; possession with intent to distribute - schedule I; monetary instrument abuse/provides definitions; prohibited acts - possession of drug paraphernalia; violation of controlled dangerous substances law.
MAY 10
Lydia D. Ashley, 65, 700 Mixon St. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated - second offense.
Bryce K. Coleman, 23, 832 Bank Ave. Probation violation.
Jerome Anthony Davis, 37, 906 Community St. Obstruction of justice/evidence tampering; trespassing.
Brook Lynn Marks, 26, 1186 Aubrey Ozenne Road, Broussard. Domestic abuse battery with a dangerous weapon; child endangerment/domestic abuse simple assault.
Lamarson James Benoit, 20, 717 Ann St. Home invasion.
MAY 11
Dylan Blake Alexis, 20, 903 Roberta St. Aggravated criminal damage to property; telephone communications/improper language/harassment.
Ryan Paul Prince, 30, 6304 Carl Meche Road. Theft valued between $1,000 and $5,000; simple burglary; simple burglary - theft from a motor vehicle.
Corey Michael Maturin, 42, 504 C. Romero Road. Violation of protective order; simple battery.
Juan Clay, 19, 719 West End Drive. Armed robbery; aggravated battery.
Shannon Lee Thibodeaux, 33, 5102 Bob Acre Road, Delcambre. Simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling.
MAY 12
Tiffany M. Arceneaux, 40, no address given. Entry or remaining in places after being forbidden.
Joseph C. Simar, 44, 105 Steven St. Failure to appear.
Dylan Fritz, 23, 1326 H. Guillot Road, Youngsville. Failure to appear; simple possession - marijuana; driving through private property for purpose of entering; prohibited acts - distribution of drug paraphernalia; possession of firearm in presence of controlled dangerous substances; illegal use of controlled dangerous substances in presence of minor.
Derrick Wayne Zachery Sr., 47, 3055 Dogwood Lane, Beaumont, Texas. Parole violation.
Courtney Washington, 28, 101 A Cherokee St. Probation violation.
Dillon Paul Horton, 29, 1110 Walton St., #28. Aggravated obstruction of a highway of commerce; flight from an officer.
Coby Lynn Sherman, 44, 7303 Lake Peigneur Road. Unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling.
Craig Brewer, 35, 2556 Pelican Court, Jeanerette. Two counts simple possession - schedule I controlled dangerous substance; simple possession - marijuana; following too close.
Frederick G. Heckelman, 53, 407 Juarez St. Simple possession - schedule I controlled dangerous substance; two counts possession schedule II narcotics; operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
Leonel Estuardo Espana, 45, 4904 Ben’s Circle. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated - first offense; careless operation; operating vehicle while license is suspended; no seat belt.
MAY 13
Jamul Sparrow, 40, 1119 Julia St., #1/2. Probation violation.
Shone Jeanlouis, 45, 500 Copper Road. Failure to appear.
Justin Michael Blanchard, 26, 3704 W. Admiral Doyle Drive. Obscenity.