ARREST REPORTS: ST. MARY PARISH ARREST REPORTS Oct 5, 2022 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save SHERIFF’S OFFICEThe following were booked into the parish jail:SEPTEMBER 16Katelyn Louise Bourque, 26, New Iberia. Failure to appear.SEPTEMBER 17Mickey Lewis Lanclos, 67, Centerville. Hit and run; reckless operation with an accident.SEPTEMBER 21Jamand Winters Johnson, 32, Franklin. Domestic abuse battery.Anthony Butler, 58, Franklin. Failure to appear.SEPTEMBER 27Terrence Da’Vaughn Key Jr., 28, Abbeville. Failure to appear.OCTOBER 2Braxton Jarone Mitchell, 34, Franklin. Maximum speed limit; resisting an officer by flight; expired driver’s license; expired license plate. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Driver's License Expire Criminal Law Following Jail Parish Arrest Plate Sheriff Office See more e-editions View Today's Digital Edition e-Edition Daily Iberian October 5, 2022 5 hrs ago Most Popular New Iberia's Justin Champagne's song with Snoop Dogg drops with video Banana’s bad luck rubs off on Romero, Menard at nationals Homecoming Court announced at Highland Baptist Christian School Color key to Romero, Hebert win in CBH CHS celebrates homecoming Separate trials, separate states for two New Iberia men, both found guilty New Iberia's Disney Channel star Christian J. Simon enjoying Under Wraps 2 movie premiere with family Second-half domination gives Delcambre a homecoming win Five men cited for over-the-limit shrimping violations by LDWF Yellow Jackets continue to improve with straight sets win over Highland Baptist Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit