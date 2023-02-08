IBERIA PARISH SHERIFF’S OFFICE
The following were booked into the parish jail:
JANUARY 13
Gerald Joseph Durall Jr., 43, 246 Rosier St. Possession - schedule II narcotics; simple possession - schedule I controlled dangerous substances; establishing of speed zones; failure to appear; open container.
Lamar Rafael Malbrough, 32, 407 Ross Ave., Crowley. Generic warrant.
Jamontre C. Batiste, 19, 1603 St. Jude Ave. Hold for another agency.
Cody Lane Hutchinson, 34, 13709 Denham Road, Baton Rouge. Failure to appear.
Ricky Joseph Olivier Sr., 64, 3907 Robicheaux Road. Aggravated assault with a firearm.
Skyler Joseph Olivier, 27, 3907 Robicheaux Road. Aggravated domestic abuse battery; failure to appear; aggravated assault.
JANUARY 14
Blake James Bila, 39, 1106 B Mustang Drive, St. Martinville. Aggravated flight from an officer; when lighted lamps are required; no motorcycle endorsement; proof of insurance within vehicle.
Lynn Lovell, 49, 2814 Dago Lane. Probation violation.
Christopher Henry, 19, 733 Jennifer St. Attempted second degree murder; illegal use of weapons/dangerous instrument/weapon; contributing to the delinquency of juveniles; flight from an officer; simple possession - marijuana.
James Williams, 23, 900 Mississippi St., #F-80. Domestic abuse simple assault - child endangerment; simple battery of a police officer; resisting a police officer with force or violence.
William Charles Jones Jr., 61, 401 Dorcey Road. Possession - schedule II narcotics; operating a vehicle while intoxicated - first offense.
JANUARY 15
Willis Therron Thibodeaux, 42, 4305 Forge Lane. Two counts failure to appear; possession - schedule II narcotics; tail lamps; insurance required on vehicle - security required; switched plates.
Melvin Joseph Boutte, 59, 105 Day St. Resisting an officer; riding on bicycles; bicycles - front lamps - side and rear reflectors; flight from an officer.
JANUARY 16
Quaterius Jacob, 20, 338 Deare St., Lot E-1. Two counts of failure to appear; unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling; armed robbery.
Willie Francisco, 35, 1101 Cherokee St. Generic warrant.
Bailey Rae Chelette, 25, 5318 W. Old Spanish Trail, #11. Hold for another agency.
Marcella Renee Henderson, 37, 1610 Brian St. Aggravated domestic abuse battery.
JANUARY 17
Brandee Moss, 30, 731 Field St. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated - second offense; careless operation; no driver’s license in possession; driving on right side of road.
Eppie M. Broussard, 55, 900 Orange Grove Drive. Theft valued at $25,000 or more.
Jonas Corsey, 31, 135 Wild Flower Lane, Church Point. Failure to appear.
Devonte Stokes, 30, 408 Copper Road. Aggravated assault with a firearm.
Derrick Joseph Adams, 32, 3907 L. Theriot Road. Failure to appear.
Shakia M. Thibeaux, 22, 124 S. General Marshall St., Lafayette. Illegal possession of stolen firearms; simple possession - marijuana; hold for another agency; failure to appear.
Devin Williams, 18, 404 Harriet St. Armed robbery.
Viradeth Suriyadeth, 39, 328 Guilbeaux Road, Lafayette. Prohibited acts - schedule II narcotics - penalties; prohibited acts - possession of drug paraphernalia; aggravated flight from an officer - refusing to give name/identification; improper lane usage; two counts failure to appear.