Raymon Dantriel Jones, 34, 526 Pesson St. Domestic abuse battery - aggravated; false imprisonment; theft valued less than $1,000.
Sarah Elizabeth Derouen, 23, 1705 Meaux Lane, Abbeville. Domestic abuse battery - dangerous weapon - serious injury; armed robbery - attempted armed robbery with use of a firearm; home invasion - aggravated assault.
Dillion Jude Norwood, 25, 1705 Meaux Lane, Abbeville. Domestic abuse - serious bodily injury; armed robbery - attempted armed robbery with use of a firearm; home invasion - aggravated assault.
Bryceson Lamar Freeman, 25, 2103 Main St., Jeanerette. Five counts failure to appear; simple possession - schedule I controlled dangerous substance; view out/in through windshield/windows obscuring passenger view.
JUNE 28
Roland James Batiste Jr., 50, 108 Jefferson Terrace. Domestic abuse - simple assault; failure to appear.
Dylan Shea Carter, 39, 1211 W. Main St., #128. Possession - schedule II narcotics; resisting an officer; prohibited acts - distribution of drug paraphernalia; simple escape; parole violation.
Joshua Ray Segura, 31, 4010 Melancon Road, #35, Broussard. Illegal use of weapons - aggravated assault; assault - drive by shooting.
JUNE 29
Jermaine Joseph Ledet Jr., 20, 5509 E. Admiral Doyle Drive. Child endangerment/domestic abuse - simple assault.
Charles Joseph Decuir Jr., 60, no address given. Entry or remaining in places after being forbidden.
Keirsten Renee Martin, 25, 111 Acadian St. Four counts failure to appear.
Kentrell Victor Payne, 20, 516 Laporte, Abbeville. Hold for another agency.