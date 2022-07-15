Purchase Access

IBERIA PARISH SHERIFF’S OFFICE

The following were booked into the parish jail:

JUNE 29

Lakeisha L. Vital, 39, 623 Rosalie. Failure to appear.

Todd Michael Romero Jr., 31, 513 Field St. Violation of protective order.

Travon Dante Savoy, 25, 400 Calhoun St. Domestic abuse - child endangerment; simple criminal damage to property valued $500+.

JUNE 30

Kyshion D. Vital, 22, 803 West End Drive. Principals; second degree murder.

John Evans Dupre, 29, 1815 W. Port St., Abbeville. Second degree murder.

Charles Joseph Decuir Jr., 59, no address given. Entry or remaining in places after forbidden; disturbing the peace/drunkenness.

Ray Michael Francis Jr., 40, 2228 Cross Lane, Orange, Texas. Failure to appear.

Dionta Rayshon Bernard, 28, 708 S. Hopkins St. Failure to appear.

Keisha Lashawn Perro, 44, 6711 Fremin Road, #6. Obstruction of justice; criminal mischief/destruction/damage/vandalism; accessories after the fact; filing false public records.

Sacari Glenn Martin, 44, 1905 Wanda St. Failure to appear.

Shaconya Dshell Colar, 21, 556 Charles St. Domestic abuse - child endangerment; domestic abuse - aggravated assault; false imprisonment - offender armed with a weapon.



