ARREST REPORTS ARREST REPORTS Sep 19, 2023 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save CHITIMACHA POLICE DEPARTMENTThe following were booked into the parish jail:JULY 21Ladante J. Tabor, 26, Martin Luther King Road, Charenton. Reckless operation of off-road vehicle - dirt bike; compulsory motor vehicle liability security.SEPTEMBER 11Kaleb Fluke, 21, Coushatta Drive, Charenton. Outstanding warrant for aggravated assault.Paula Boudreaux, 47, Adrian Street, New Iberia. Speeding; possession of schedule I - marijuana. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Criminal Law Crime Law Motor Vehicles Police Security And Public Safety See more e-editions Today's Edition e-Edition Daily Iberian September 19, 2023 5 min ago Most Popular Daily Iberian Athletes of the Week, presented by HMGD Da Man Cave Barber Shop owner’s passion is seen in his work Teche Area Prep Football Results, Week 3 PHOTO GALLERY: Berry Queen's Ball Daily Iberian Athletes of the Week, Presented by HMGD IPSO searching for two runaway juveniles Catholic High overcomes early deficit to outlast Erath, 25-23 New Iberia police make arrests on drive-by shooting and robbery The Great 8: Names of the local newborns and the proud parents Unlimited Services Of Acadiana now open in New Iberia Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit