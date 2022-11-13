IBERIA PARISH SHERIFF’S OFFICE
The following were booked into the parish jail:
OCTOBER 8
David Soileau, 38, 401 W. Vine St., Washington. Failure to appear; domestic abuse/aggravated assault - child endangerment; domestic abuse battery - strangulation.
OCTOBER 9
Tyrus Paul Hypolite, 26, 862 Bank Ave. Aggravated second degree battery; illegal use of weapons/dangerous instrument/weapon; illegal carrying of a weapon.
Brandi Armentor Derouen, 45, 2611 Snapper Road. Possession - schedule II narcotics; prohibited acts - possession of drug paraphernalia; display of plate; operating a vehicle while license is suspended; failure to appear.
OCTOBER 10
Leroy Moses Jr., 64, 2304 Darnall Road, #19. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated; obstruction of court orders/all other offenses.
Michael Rene Mouret Jr., 31, 6517 Rosemary Road. Domestic abuse aggravated assault - child endangerment; interfering with emergency communication/all other; aggravated assault.
Anthony Collins, 34, 5809 Cromwell Drive. Two counts failure to appear; obscenity.
Nicole Lynn Comeaux, 46, 304 Berthier St., Abbeville. Theft of goods.
Alexis Ledet Butler, 29, 714 Hebert St. Possession - schedule IV; speeding; improper lane usage.
Deven Richard, 21, 2818 Coteau Holmes, St. Martinville. Stalking.
Emily Rose Marie Alexis, 20, no address given. Domestic abuse battery; resisting an officer.
Jules Jordan Tripeaux, 31, 838 W. Washington St. Aggravated assault upon a peace officer.
Ireantae Deshawna Durham, 19, 312 W. Pershing St. Home invasion.
OCTOBER 11
Atiya Makeyia Lopez, 18, 900 Mississippi St., #1. Illegal possession of stolen firearms; simple possession - schedule I controlled dangerous substances.
Kyshaun Terrel Simon, 19, 915 Ann St. Illegal possession of stolen firearms; possession with intent to distribute; possession of firearm in presence of controlled dangerous substances.
Joseph Ray Benoit, 21, 1023 Spencer Loop. Theft of a motor vehicle; simple burglary; contributing to the delinquency of juveniles; hold for another agency.
Kalib Polite, 19, 1302 Walton St. Simple burglary; theft of a motor vehicle; contributing to the delinquency of juveniles; hold for another agency; two counts failure to appear.
Roland John Willis, 65, 1186 ZinZin St., Breaux Bridge. Parole violation.
Roy J. Dion, 48, 4094 Grand Caillou Road, Houma. Probation violation.
Curtis L. Fusilier Sr., 33, 9311 South Frontage Road, Centerville. Generic warrant.
Brooksie Lyn Romero, 28, 921 Center St. Aggravated arson of inhabited dwelling; simple battery.
Brett Richard Landry, 32, 818 W. Main St., Delcambre. Identity theft; bank fraud; forgery; unlawful production, manufacturing and distribution of fraudulent documents for identification purposes.
Thomas Maaele, 34, 122 Vivian St., Lafayette. Two counts failure to appear.