IBERIA PARISH SHERIFF’S OFFICE
The following were booked into the parish jail:
FEBRUARY 3
Gilbert Joseph Comeaux, 36, 2519 Fontenot Drive. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated - second offense.
Pakith Thenekhamsyharath, 45, 928 Lynn Circle. Operating a vehicle intoxicated; unlawful use of driver’s license; simple possession - marijuana; unauthorized use of a movable; motor vehicle theft/autos.
James Francisco, 40, 1579 Duchamp Road, Broussard. Simple possession - schedule I controlled dangerous substances; prohibited acts - schedule II narcotics - penalties; possession/dealing unregistered/illegally transfer; two counts aggravated flight from an officer; possession of firearm/concealed by convicted felon; possession of a firearm in presence of controlled dangerous substances; battery of a dating partner; two counts trespassing; criminal damage valued $0 to $999; simple criminal damage to property; simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling; simple criminal damage to property valued $1,000 to $50,000; parole violation.
Jakyri Joseph Mercier, 18, 3615 Melancon Road. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated; flight from an officer; reckless operation of a vehicle; window tint.
Dara Pellerin, 37, 305 Mullins Road. Possession - schedule IV; obstruction of justice/evidence tampering.
Sheryl Bourque, 52, 405 St. John St. Two counts failure to appear.
Heather Nicole Manuel, 36, 200 Rue De Voyages Road, Lafayette. Two counts failure to appear; possession - schedule II narcotics; no driver’s license in possession.
Brandon Paul Domingue, 30, 409 Rynella Road. Two counts failure to appear; penalty for distribution/possession with intent; illegal carrying of a weapon; possession of firearm/concealed by convicted felon; transactions involving proceeds from drug offenses; prohibited acts - distribution of drug paraphernalia.
Trevion Jayquin Jackson, 20, 132 B B St., Jeanerette. Probation violation.
Shaniqua Pillette, 30, 309 Graceland Ave., Abbeville. Cyber stalking/electronic mail.
Joseph Simon, 45, 1744 Brianna Drive. Aggravated battery; failure to appear.
Tavis A. Lee, 30, 714 Myrtis St. Possession with intent to distribute - schedule I.
Lawrence Joshua Jenkins Jr., 27, 841 Wilson, Jeanerette. Theft valued at less than $1,000.
Angela Delahoussaye, 52, 824 W. Main St. Possession - schedule II narcotics; possession - schedule IV.
Matthew L Simon, 24, 509 Hawthorne St., Abbeville. Generic warrant.
Ashley Dugas, 39, 1020 Margaret St., St. Martinville. Probation violation.
Dequanta Wills, 25, 4513 Old Jeanerette Road. Possession of firearm in presence of controlled dangerous substances; possession of firearm/concealed by convicted felon; possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.
FEBRUARY 4
Anthony Watson Jr., 31, 1620 Victor II Blvd., Morgan City. Possession of firearm/concealed by convicted felon; ignoring stop sign.
Casey Joseph Moresi, 49, 6507 Lee Station Road. Parole violation.
Jaandre K. Willis, 23, 611 Seventh St., Lake Charles. Generic warrant; hold for another agency.
Colabra Breanna Joseph, 32, 1530 S. Patout St. Identity theft; bank fraud.
Ashley Thibodeaux, 38, 5716 Ponderosa. Probation violation.
Michael Comeaux Jr., 35, 601 Bayard St. First degree robbery.
FEBRUARY 5
Marquis Kimber, 24, 1608 Green St., #A, Abbeville. Generic warrant.
Matthew Jameyson, 35, 211 Rue Fosse, Lafayette. Simple possession - schedule I controlled dangerous substances; possession - schedule II narcotics; flight from an officer; aggravated flight from an officer - refusing to give name/ID; prohibited acts - possession of drug paraphernalia.
Rowen Blane Marks, 42, 903 Inez St. Disturbing the peace; aggravated assault with a firearm.
Tyric Colar, 18, 621 Julia St. Carrying a firearm on school property; illegal carrying of a weapon; resisting an officer.