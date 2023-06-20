ARREST REPORTS ARREST REPORTS Jun 20, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save FRANKLIN CITY POLICEThe following were booked into the parish jail:JUNE 1Walter Wilbur, 61, Chatsworth Road, Franklin. Disturbing the peace by language.Damenn Stansbury, 54, SJ Lane, Franklin. Unauthorized entry of a place of business; theft; two counts remaining where forbidden.Joseph McNeese, 19, Morris St., Franklin. Terrorizing.JUNE 2Jaquima Brown, 28, Martin Luther King Blvd., Franklin. Aggravated battery; unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling; aggravated assault with a firearm; illegal carrying of a firearm.Ananenia Dauphine, 28, Robertson St., Franklin. Simple battery.JUNE 3Deedra Craig, 45, Chadwick St., Franklin. Simple battery.JUNE 7Jerimiah Smith, 30, Trowbridge St., Franklin. Failure to appear.Larry Guilbeau, 23, Sixth St., Franklin. Failure to appear.JUNE 8Gable Jack, 63, Cole Drive, Franklin. Criminal mischief - filing a false report.JUNE 9Carl Trahan II, 29, Gene Road, Erath. Failure to appear.JUNE 10Eric Peltier, 43, Hamm St., Franklin. Simple burglary; simple criminal damage to property; criminal trespassing; possession of marijuana with intent to distribute; simple trespassing.JUNE 12Lonny Baker, 58, Martin Luther King Blvd., Franklin. Failure to appear.JUNE 13Anthony Bourda, 42, Gumpoint Lane, Franklin. Failure to appear.JUNE 14Raul Perez-Hernandez, 39, Dubois Road, New Iberia. Speeding; no driver’s license; possession of schedule II narcotics (cocaine).Jonathan Lopez-Bernal, 37, Highway 90 East, New Iberia. Unlawful production, manufacturing, distribution or possession of fraudulent documents for identification purposes.Carlos Menchaca-Miranda, 32, Highway 90, New Iberia. Unlawful production, manufacturing, distribution or possession of fraudulent documents for identification purposes.Christian Henry, 36, James St., Franklin. Possession of schedule I narcotics; violation of uniform controlled dangerous substance law - drug free zone.Shane Daniels, 36, Willow St., Franklin. Three counts resisting an officer; possession of schedule I narcotics; possession of drug paraphernalia; failure to appear. Copy article link Copy article link Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Crime Criminal Law Law Police Security And Public Safety Most Popular A look at the 14 new homes and renovations totalling over $5 million in Iberia Parish There were 24 marriage applications filed with the Iberia Parish Clerk of Courts office Local agricultural producers to featured on ‘Emeril Cooks’ Going the Distance: Philip Guidry leaves Westgate as champion, history-maker Parts of Daspit Road to close ARREST REPORTS Chamber of commerce members shows support for local business Thanks to Miller, Father’s Day takes on a new meaning New Iberia council eyes 15 eyesore properties Westgate football team cleans local community Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit