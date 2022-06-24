John E. Ray Sr., 61, no address given. Three counts failure to appear.
Viradeth Suriyadeth, 38, 7919 N. Flintlock Road, Kansas City, Missouri. Simple possession - schedule I controlled dangerous substances; manufacture, distribution and possession - schedule II narcotics; two counts resisting an officer; prohibited acts - schedule IV - penalties; two counts possession - schedule II narcotics; second or subsequent offenses; two counts failure to appear; prohibited acts - possession of drug paraphernalia.
Kevin Phaknoekham, 27, 614 Mixon St. Simple possession - schedule I controlled dangerous substances; possession - schedule II narcotics; operating a vehicle while license is suspended; proper equipment required on vehicles inspection.
Lennis Wayne Henry, 52, 104 Cantal Drive, #A, Lafayette. Failure to appear.
Carlin Kyle Williams, 40, 1005 St. Charles St., Lafayette. Failure to appear.
Edward Michael Polite, 28, 705 Mary St. Hold for another agency.
Drapper Lavar Anthony Jr., 25, 5-B Journet Drive, St. Martinville. Hold for another agency.
Kervin Troy Anthony, 25, 3310 Loreauville Road. Hold for another agency.
JUNE 7
Martin Anthony Scelfo, 29, no address given. Two counts theft valued at less than $1,000; flight from an officer; aggravated flight from an officer - refusing to give name/ID; failure to appear; possession - schedule II narcotics.
Scott Allen Ryan, 54, 3212 Vallery Road. Unauthorized entry of a place of business; simple burglary.
Dustin John Palmer, 42, 117 Palmer Lane, Franklin. Two holds for other agencies.
Cordero Dawhite Bradley, 28, 301 Bayside, Lot 12, Jeanerette. Simple criminal damage to property valued $1,000 to $50,000.