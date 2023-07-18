Amanda W. Edgar, 63, 111 Stephanie Ann St. Operating while intoxicated - first offense; careless operation.
Edward Prevost, 22, 331 Brian St. Failure to appear; probation violation.
Anthony Quint Hills, 35, 813 Morris Charles St., Jeanerette. Generic warrant.
Genevieve Martin, 41, 1720 Jennifer St. Failure to appear; Possession - schedule II narcotics; simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling.
Cameron Randle, 18, 105 Fifth St., Abbeville. Attempted first degree murder; illegal use of weapons - dangerous instrument - weapon; aggravated criminal damage to property; contributing to the delinquency of juveniles.
Elizabeth R. Maturin, 22, 1024 Irma Drive, Breaux Bridge. Child endangerment - domestic abuse simple assault.
Kalib Joseph Windus, 22, 105 Craig St. Non-consensual disclosure of a private image.
Adrian Blake Jenkins, 26, 701 Bayard St., Suite A. Two counts possession with intent to distribute - schedule I.
Marlon Deshaun Campbell, 38, No address given. Hold for another agency.
JULY 8
Rodney Patrick Prince, 66, 3113 Schwing Road. Operating while intoxicated - first offense; simple obstruction of highway of commerce.
Jerome Willis, 43, 1610 MLK #152, Abbeville. Hold for another agency.
Jacolby Frick, 31, 907 Weeks St. Penalty for distribution or possession with intent to distribute; speeding; flight from an officer; operating vehicle while license is suspended; traffic control signals - red light, etc.; driving on right side of road; possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicle.
JULY 9
Raven Celestine, 46, 505 Joseph Earl Drive. Simple battery; penalty for distribution or possession with intent to distribute; prohibited acts - schedule IV - penalties.