IBERIA PARISH SHERIFF’S OFFICE
The following were booked into the parish jail:
MAY 5
Scott Joseph Bouillion, 44, 605 McIlhenny Road. Violation of protective order; open burning; failure to appear.
Jenny Renee Hebert, 31, 407 S. Bailey St., Abbeville. Hold for another agency.
Bryce Joseph Keanu Calandrelli, 21, 7606 Carla Court. Failure to appear.
Tina Marie Miller, 50, 401 D. Arceneaux Road, Scott. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated; careless operation.
Jamyrion Jaquan Senegal, 18, 569 N. Avenue B, Crowley. Hold for another agency.
Joey D. Labiche, 4316 S. Freyou Road. Carnal knowledge of a juvenile; indecent behavior with juveniles.
Ronald Vallejo, 32, no address given. Hold for another agency.
Danielle Webb, 28, 909 Belmont. Child endangerment/domestic abuse/simple assault; cruelty to a juvenile.
Laura Annette Broussard, 40, 118 Hacker St. Manufacture, distribution and possession with intent to distribute - schedule II narcotics.
Isaiah Anthony Alexcee, 100 Cypress Garden Road, St. Martinville. Hold for another agency.
Zachary Gaudet, 29, 3517 First Acressor St. Illegal possession of stolen things; motor vehicle - alteration of serial number or identification number.
Shannon K. Tripeaux, 53, 6419 Harding St. Failure to appear.
Dillon Paul Horton, 29, 1110 Walton St., #28. Aggravated obstruction of a highway of commerce; resisting an officer.
Horace Walker, 39, 849 W. St. Peter St. Possession - schedule II narcotics; obstruction of justice/evidence tampering.
MAY 6
Travis Anthony Derouen, 35, 1612 Tarleton St., Jeanerette. Illegal carrying of a weapon; possession of a firearm on premises of alcoholic beverage outlet; illegal use of a weapon.
Tyler Charles Sohm, 28, 3511 Coulee Road. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated - first offense; improper lane usage.
Shawn Christopher Dugan, 38, 110 Country Lane, Lafayette. Hit and run; proof of insurance within vehicle; simple possession - marijuana; manufacture, distribution and possession with intent to distribute - schedule II narcotics; second or subsequent offenses; possession of firearm/concealed by convicted felon; illegal possession of stolen firearms; possession of firearm in presence of controlled dangerous substances.
Martin Abraham Leon, 42, no address given. Simple criminal damage to property; trespassing.
Eric James Cooper, 39, 1147 Lady of the Lake Road, St. Martinville. Two counts violation of protective order.
Walter Paul Peltier III, 117 Peltier Road. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
MAY 7
Ashley Alderman, 37, 726 Bergerie St. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated - first offense.
Curley Hines Sr., 57, 1023 Hwy. 318, Jeanerette. Simple possession - schedule I controlled dangerous substance; hold for another agency.
Donovan Loyd, 28, 1320 Corinne St. Illegal possession of stolen firearms; simple possession - schedule I controlled dangerous substance.
Tony Domingue Jr., 34, 412-12 St. Jude Ave. Aggravated obstruction of a highway of commerce; aggravated assault upon a peace officer; resisting an officer; self mutilation by a prisoner/all other offenses.