IBERIA PARISH SHERIFF’S OFFICE
The following were booked into the parish jail:
SEPTEMBER 7
Tony Lee Younger, 31, 129 Dale St. Parole violation.
Antoine Francis Jones, 32, 303 W. Admiral Doyle Drive. Second degree murder.
John Paul Segura, 59, no address given. Simple escape; flight from an officer — aggravated; resisting an officer; remaining after being forbidden/trespassing; failure to appear.
Shannon Lee Thibodeaux, 33, 1158 Patin Road, Breaux Bridge. Failure to appear.
SEPTEMBER 8
Jeremy Michael Romero, 32, 101 Sunset Blvd. Unauthorized use of a movable valued over $1,000; theft valued from $1 to $499.
Troy T. Eldridge Jr., 38, 101 Sunset Blvd. Three counts failure to appear; operating a vehicle while license is suspended; proper equipment required on vehicles; possession — schedule II narcotics; illegal use of controlled dangerous substances in presence of a minor.
Daquan Joseph, 27, 338 Deare St., Lot B-3. Second or subsequent offenses; view out/in through windshield/windows; simple possession — schedule I controlled dangerous substances; possession of a firearm in presence of controlled dangerous substances; possession of a firearm/concealed by convicted felon; failure to appear.
Josh Conrad Strickney, 43, no address given. Illegal possession of stolen things; flight from an officer; resisting an officer.
Seth Micah Burch, 32, 125 Avalon St., #7, Lafayette. Generic warrant.
Jamison Marquis Marshall, 28, 914 Walton St. Probation violation.
Keondrell Lee, 22, 900 Mississippi St. Domestic abuse battery.
Jwarski Jvante Jack, 27, 246 AB Martin Road, Jeanerette. Domestic abuse battery.
Kristy Annette Snyder, 33, 603 Henshaw. Three counts failure to appear; two counts possession — schedule II narcotics; two counts prohibited acts — possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a firearm in the presence of controlled dangerous substances.
Kenneth Terrell Crowl, 23, 1351 Weeks St. Domestic abuse battery.
Katelyn Louise Bourque, 26, 1714 New Horizon St., #191. Leased movables failure to return; simple escape.
Garnet Collette, 56, 675 Mailaine St. Two counts possession — schedule II narcotics.
Blake Michael Boutte, 27, 5014 Brian Blvd. Forgery; prohibited acts — possession of drug paraphernalia.
Chad Everette Broussard, 2911 Coteau Road. Probation violation.
Amay Abshire, 48, 708 Church St., Kaplan. Theft of items valued from $0 to $500.
Christopher Brian Thomas, 38, 5613 Loreauville Road. Failure to appear.
SEPTEMBER 9
Harold John Edward, 22, 621 Fifth St., Jeanerette. Theft of items valued from $5,000 to $25,000; simple criminal damage to property valued from $1,000 to $50,000; trespassing.
Lionel Nathaniel Brooks, 59, 504 Justa St., Morgan City. Simple burglary of a church of place of worship.
Lawrence Comeaux III, 38, 4108 Willow Drive. Possession — schedule IV; possession — schedule II narcotics; failure to appear.
Alexis Ledet Butler, 29, 714 Hebert St. Possession — schedule IV; speeding; improper lane usage.
Jason Lee Mears, 46, 427 Martin St., Jennings. Home improvement fraud.
Davontae Arkyll Dauphine, 23, 1214 S. Corrine St., St. Martinville. Illegal use of a weapon; illegal possession of stolen firearms; two counts possession of a firearm or carrying of concealed by convicted felon; resisting an officer; obstruction of justice; carrying a firearm on school property.
Lisa Ann Fontenot, 57, 1512 River Road, Berwick. Hold for another agency.
SEPTEMBER 10
Jaqesha D’Angelia Jackson, 25, 140 Parker St., #A. Aggravated battery.