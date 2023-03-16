ARREST REPORTS ARREST REPORTS Mar 16, 2023 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save ST. MARY PARISH SHERIFF’S OFFICEThe following were booked into the parish jail:FEBRUARY 7Joseph Charles Nedd, 57, Franklin. Failure to appear.FEBRUARY 8Morris Joseph Charpentier Jr., 45, Jeanerette. Failure to appear.FEBRUARY 10Ronnie Milton Boatman, 44, Franklin. Resisting an officer or arrest; failure to appear.FEBRUARY 13William James Moore, 24, Franklin. Simple burglary.Ashton James Hale, 22, Franklin. Simple burglary; simple damage to property.FEBRUARY 15Angelina Randle Dapremont, 49, Franklin. Three counts failure to appear.Quincy Jacoby Jones, 36, Franklin. Failure to appear.FEBRUARY 18Aaliyah Shanti Chevalier, 19, New Iberia. Failure to appear.FEBRUARY 20Alton Paul Granger, 38, Franklin. Failure to appear.Quinton Dwayne Robinson, 37, Franklin. Failure to appear.FEBRUARY 21A’vinnie Ja’Brya Austin, 18, New Iberia. Illegal carrying of a weapon.FEBRUARY 23Michael Schexnider, 50, Franklin. Theft; possession of stolen things.Shanette Bernadett Marcotte, 44, Franklin. Identity theft.William Ollie Ware III, 33, Franklin. Simple burglary.FEBRUARY 24Shana Sherice Jones, 36, Franklin. Interference with a law enforcement investigation; resisting arrest or an officer.Kaelin Brikel Broussard, 21, Jeanerette. Armed robbery aggravated with a weapon.FEBRUARY 25Damien Aurelius Hale, 33, Franklin. Resisting arrest or an officer; disturbing the peace - intoxication; battery of a police officer. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Criminal Law Crime Law Police See more e-editions Today's Edition e-Edition Daily Iberian March 16, 2023 2 hrs ago Most Popular Missing New Iberia man found dead in St. Martin Parish Mailing meth in children's toys lands New Iberia man in prison for 10 years NISH falls to Ponchatoula in Division I finals Pedestrian killed, driver wanted in hit-and-run Senior Spotlight: Makenzie “Mak” Bonin 'Kiss Me Kate' to run on Essanee stage PHOTO GALLERY: NISH school spirit invades Marsh Madness at state finals Fruge chosen as middle school teacher of the year Leadership Iberia graduate promoted at JD Bank Thirty inmates baptized at Iberia Parish Jail Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit