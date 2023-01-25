ARREST REPORTS ARREST REPORTS Jan 25, 2023 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save FRANKLIN CITY POLICEThe following were booked into the parish jail:JANUARY 13Ishia Joseph, 29, Plantation Village, New Iberia. Speeding; no proof of insurance; failure to carry registration in vehicle.Kalob Peters, 19, Ninth St., Franklin. Disturbing the peace by fighting; inciting to riot; criminal street gangs.Ash Lee Miller Jr., 21, Moss Oaks Drive, New Iberia. Disturbing the peace by fighting; inciting to riot; criminal street gangs.Daylon Hines, 22, Wattigny St., Jeanerette. Disturbing the peace by fighting; inciting to riot; criminal street gangs.JANUARY 14Royal Jackson, 21, Trowbridge St., Franklin. Aggravated assault with a firearm.JANUARY 15Desiree LeBlanc, 31, Second St., Jeanerette. Failure to appear.JANUARY 17Tony Caro, 25, Hamm St., Franklin. Domestic abuse battery.Jade LeBlanc, 29, Georgia St., Jeanerette. Failure to appear.Juanita Solete, 58, Lynn Drive, Franklin. Two counts simple battery; simple criminal damage to property; resisting an officer.Shondra Thomas, 41, Kerry St., Baldwin. Disturbing the peace by language.JANUARY 18Tony Caro, 25, Hamm St., Franklin. Probation violation.Ricky Lemon, 45, Isabella St., Franklin. Theft - second offense.JANUARY 19Mary Sophus, 63, Tabor St., Franklin. Aggravated battery. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Criminal Law Crime Law Police Most Popular Stein's Superette demolition marks end of an era Delcambre top students named LSU president wants action after underage drinking fatality, rape charges Trosclair shines and Panthers down Franklin Former New Iberia resident Mark Stroud ices a new spin on fishing hole New Iberia woman arrested in shooting in Terrabonne Parish Highland Baptist's Suire commits to National Park College NISH senior chosen as Iberia Student of the Year VIDEO: IPSO requests public help in identifying armed robber Belle Place Elementary celebrates its honor roll students Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit