Chakhan A. Johnson, 43, 502 Cora St., St. Martinville. Possession of marijuana with intent to distribute; manufacture - distribution - possession with intent to distribute - schedule II narcotics; prohibited acts - schedule IV, penalties; prohibited acts - schedule V, penalties.
Lintonio West, 31, 220 Margaret St. #19, Breaux Bridge. Parole violation.
Deon Leonard, 29, 114 Jolivette St., Baldwin. Hold for another agency; parole violation.
Arlen James Savoy, 21, 910 E. Pinhook Road, Lafayette. Possession of marijuana with intent to distribute; manufacture - distribution - possession with intent to distribute - schedule II narcotics; prohibited acts - schedule IV, penalties; illegal possession of stolen firearms; possession of firearm in presence of a controlled dangerous substance; failure to appear.
AUGUST 2
Maokhamphio Phetsamay, 59, 1409 Howard St. Operating while intoxicated - first offense; vehicular negligent injury; ignoring yield sign.
Billy Zeaunc, 36, 519 Emrald Lewis Lane. Failure to appear.
Travis Paul Duhon, 37, 415 Laurence St., Delcambre. Probation violation.
David Fuselier, 63, 638 East Pershing St. Government benefits fraud.
AUGUST 3
Boyd Boudreaux, 70, 812 S. Hopkins St. Hit and run driving.
Joseph Aaron McNeese, 19, 508 Morris St., Franklin. Hold for another agency.
Garnet Collette, 57, 4001 Martin Luther King St. Two counts possession - schedule II narcotics; prohibited acts - possession of drug paraphernalia.
AUGUST 4
Joshua Michael Blake, 27, 4010 Melancon Road. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated; flight from an officer.
Micheal Parker Robichaux, 20, 503 Everette St. Simple burglary - immovable; contributing to the delinquency of juveniles; criminal trespass - all other offenses.
Amber Gastal, 35, 11606 Bamboo Road, Abbeville. Hold for another agency.
Blake Michael Boutte, 28, 5014 Brian Blvd. Forgery.
Floyd Joseph Miller Jr., 45, 1003 S. Monte Drive, Abbeville. Hold for another agency; criminal trespass - trespassing of real property.
Kalib Joseph Windus, 22, 105 Craig St. Non-consensual disclosure of a private image.
Ashley Adams, 30, No address given. Remaining after forbidden - trespassing; resisting an officer; battery of a police officer - aggravated.
Wayne Richard, 40, No address given, Abbeville. Hold for another agency.