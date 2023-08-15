ARREST REPORTS ARREST REPORTS Aug 15, 2023 13 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save IBERIA PARISH SHERIFF’S OFFICEThe following were booked into the parish jail:JULY 21Brad Hines, 19, 1272 Big Four Corners Road, Jeanerette. Failure to appear.Jordan Edward Haynes, 30, 105 St. Claude St. #C, Youngsville. Failure to appear.Joshua Terrell Evans, 33, 3604 Banks Run, Katy, Texas. Obscenity - disorderly conduct; simple battery.Samuel Anderson Irving, 40, 9700 E. Admiral Doyle Drive. Two counts failure to appear; probation violation.Kalib Joseph Windus, 22, 105 Craig St. Non-consensual disclosure of a private image.Adrian Blake Jenkins, 26, 701 Bayard St. Suite A. Two counts possession with intent to distribute schedule I.JULY 22Randall R. Viator, 39, 2702 Main St., Jeanerette. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated; careless operation.Jacarter Roy Nunez, 35, 3034 Jacqeline St., Abbeville. Hold for another agency..Arireonce Evans, 23, 1203 Oil Center Drive #1. Domestic abuse battery - aggravated; domestic abuse - aggravated assault; aggravated assault with a firearm.JULY 24Khoan Ly, 52, 400 Deare St. #7. Domestic abuse battery - strangulation - aggravated assault; child endangerment - domestic abuse - simple assault.Angel Rafael Cordona, 35, 111 Gilmore Road, Youngsville. Hold for another agency.Ronald James Romero Jr., 36, 108 Al Romero Jr. Road, Maurice. Home improvement fraud; failure to appear. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save See more e-editions Today's Edition e-Edition Daily Iberian August 15, 2023 10 hrs ago Most Popular ‘We made it home,’ Franklin residents pour love into their community VIDEO and PHOTO GALLERY: Who's Who at the Best of the Teche Iberia Airport Authority expanding commercial access to Acadiana Regional Westgate’s Landry ready for breakout season Louisiana 318 repairs to begin Arson investigation turns into arrest for human trafficking McDonald's with a $1.3 million remodel and other local homes and pools Vern's Bar-B-Que and Catering: A deeper look at Best of the Teche Caterer Fete Dieu to land in New Iberia ARREST REPORTS Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit