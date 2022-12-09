Jerome Joseph Romero, 46, 5600 Coulee Road. Failure to appear; probation violation.
Shecky Cole Hamilton Jr., 22, 807 Broussard St. Hold for another agency.
Carlania Jameco Leday, 32, 2709 George Sigue Road, Lot A. Aggravated assault; aggravated flight from an officer; hit and run; reckless operation of a vehicle; motor vehicle inspection laws; no driver’s license in possession; no proof of insurance within vehicle; cruelty to animals.
Treamell Jayvon Robertson, 41, 617 Druilhet St., Jeanerette. Battery of a dating partner; two counts speeding.
OCTOBER 21
Jude Judah Daniels, 25, 1742 New Horizon Drive. Possession with intent to distribute - scheudle I; possession of firearm in the presence of controlled dangerous substances.
Tyra L. Meche, 36, 2603 Bodin Road. Probation violation.
Thanh Linh Vu Nguyen, 37, 1117 Darnall Road. Probation violation; failure to appear.
Henry J. Toucheck, 41, 2463 A Cypress Island Road, St. Martinville. Failure to appear.
Ronald James Winslow Jr., 32, 322 Elmira St., #106, Beaumont, Texas. Parole violation.
Robert McClain Jr., 35, 1212 Walton St. Generic warrant.
Lonnie James Guidry, 53, 148 W. Main St. False imprisonment; misdemeanor sexual battery; simple assault.
Ernest Brent Brown, 33, 129 Robinson St. Two counts failure to appear.
Desiree Nicole Olivier, 32, 626 Rue De Lion. Speeding operating a vehicle while license is suspended; failure to appear; hold for another agency.
OCTOBER 23
Daqwan Davon Benjamin, 28, 618 Louise St. Attempted first degree murder; aggravated criminal damage to property; illegal use of a weapon; possession of a firearm/concealed by convicted felon.
Mark Evans Barto, 27, 1012 Church St., Jeanerette. Simple burglary; theft valued from $500 to $999; illegal possession of stolen things; simple criminal damage to property.
Fabian Ross Hogan, 33, 427 Domingues St., Jeanerette. Simple burglary; theft valued from $500 to $999; simple criminal damage to property; illegal possession of stolen things.
OCTOBER 24
Derek Shane Savoie, 28, 110 San Jose St. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated - second offense; one way roadways and rotary traffic islands.
Bryson L. Johnlewis, 27, 1716 Peach St. Criminal conspiracy; two counts second degree murder; principals.
Richard Lee Padgett, 59, 307 L. Dubois Road. Failure to appear.