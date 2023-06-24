ARREST REPORTS ARREST REPORTS Jun 24, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save IBERIA PARISH SHERIFF’S OFFICEThe following were booked into the parish jail:JUNE 15Brandi Lynn Koop, 43, 719 Van Brocklin Road. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated - third offense.Keith Allen Reno, 55, 1046 Whitney Drive, Lot 80, St. Martinville. Theft of items valued between $0 to $300; resisting an officer; issuing worthless checks.Brady Jude Burke, 28, no address given. Failure to appear.Charles Wiltz, 62, 912 St. Jude Ave. Hold for another agency; possession of a firearm/concealed by convicted felon; two counts parole violations; six counts obscenity.Dylan Jacob White, 22, 911 Henshaw Drive. First degree murder; three counts obscenity.JUNE 16Joshua Matthew Dempsey, 37, 4005 E. Old Spanish Trail, #B7. Parole violation; simple assault; telephone communications/improper language/harassment.Chaz Michael Anthony Lopez, 33, 309 Trotter St. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated; careless operation.Coby Lynn Sherman, 44, 7303 Lake Peigneur Road. Unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling.Kalib Joseph Windus, 22, 105 Craig St. Non-consensual disclosure of a private image.JUNE 17Amanda Maria Rudolph, 35, 1509 S. Patout St. Two counts failure to appear.John Paul Segura, 59, no address given. Remaining after being forbidden/trespassing; unauthorized entry of a place of business.Tavis Anthony Lee, 30, 714 Myrtis St. Battery of a dating partner.JUNE 18No arrest records.JUNE 19Marcella Renee Henderson, 38, 1610 Brain St. Child endangerment/domestic abuse - simple assault.Shannon P. Romero, 32, 5701 Coteau Road, #C. Probation violation; failure to appear.Darion Dequincy Ledet, 30, 417 Nettie St., Breaux Bridge. Hold for another agency; theft valued between $1,000 to $5000.JUNE 20Luke Emmett Joseph, 18, 1100 Robley Drive, #10304, Lafayette. Generic warrant.Toshia Clay, 52, 359 Robie’s Circle, Abbeville. Two counts failure to appear; possession - schedule II narcotics; simple possession - schedule I controlled dangerous substances; prohibited acts - possession of drug paraphernalia.Jamahl James Grubbs, 32, 725 W. St. Peter St. Second degree battery; battery of a dating partner; parole violation.Jarvis V. Harmon, 24, 318 N. Avenue E, Crowley. Hold for another agency.Wardel Douglas Norris Jr., 30, 710 Texaco St. Aggravated assault with a firearm; aggravated battery; possession - schedule II narcotics; prohibited acts - possession of drug paraphernalia.Brett P. Broussard, 52, 312 Canal St., Delcambre. Failure to appear. Copy article link Copy article link Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Crime Criminal Law Law Police Technology Security And Public Safety Mechanics Most Popular A cut above: Newly opened Xclusive Kuts II barber shop Tough break early doesn’t slow down Louviere & Landry as they cull to a W A look at the 14 new homes and renovations totalling over $5 million in Iberia Parish Local agricultural producers to be featured on ‘Emeril Cooks’ There were 24 marriage applications filed with the Iberia Parish Clerk of Courts office Something different: Paranormal investigation in New Iberia Parts of Daspit Road to close Going the Distance: Philip Guidry leaves Westgate as champion, history-maker New iberia City Council approves demolition list of homes, properties Tony’s Tacos Grill Bar & Latin Market bring authentic Hispanic meals to New Iberia Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit