IBERIA PARISH SHERIFF’S OFFICE
The following were booked into the parish jail:
MARCH 28
Shelton D. Phillips, 27, 4317 Faith Drive. Probation violation.
Scott Russell Carter, 39, 1210 Eden St. Probation violation; two counts failure to appear.
Magdalene M. Guillotte, 33, 103 Dalton St., #3. Illegal use of weapons/dangerous instruments.
Lacey Marie Durbin, 32, 9440 N. Dutil Road, Abbeville. Failure to appear.
Shannon J. Toucheck, 52, 10206 Lake Peigneur Road. Three counts failure to appear; possession - schedule II narcotics; aggravated flight from an officer; operating a vehicle while license is suspended; turning movement and required signal.
Ryan J. Thibodeaux, 41, 3719 King St., #71. Two counts failure to appear; licensee must give notice of change of address.
Doris Mae Lege, 2313 Rose Lane. Hold for another agency.
Ryan J. Courville, 41, 124 Nita St. Simple assault.
Chandler Lionel Williams, 21, 308 Victory Drive. Failure to appear; aggravated domestic abuse - battery.
MARCH 29
Tyler Laperouse, 21, 1058 Dudley Menard Road, Broussard. Simple battery; principals; simple robbery.
Summer Porrier, 33, 917 Jacqueline Drive. Simple possession - schedule I controlled dangerous substance; possession - schedule II narcotics; prohibited acts - possession of drug paraphernalia; sale, distribution or possession of legend drugs; probation violation.
Trevor Houston Roberts, 35, 3052 Oak St., Wisner, La. Generic warrant.
Christopher Robertson, 37, 1033 Wilson. Two counts failure to appear.
Lebron Lee, 19, 804 Daspit Road. Aggravated assault.
Jonah Lincoln Miller, 23, 1516 Jules Road. Failure to appear.
MARCH 30
Wayne Andrew Armelin Jr., 24, 135 Baronne St., Baldwin. Simple possession - schedule I controlled dangerous substance; possession of a firearm in presence of controlled dangerous substance; expired license plate; proof of insurance within vehicle; operating a vehicle while license is suspended.
Taylor Simone Daniels, 20, 700 E. Pershing St. Penalty for distribution/possession with intent; simple possession - schedule I controlled dangerous substance; prohibited acts - distribution of drug paraphernalia; turning movement and required signals.
Antonio Andres Muniz, 22, 825 S. Avenue J, Crowley. Generic warrant.
Marcella Renee Henderson, 37, 1610 Brian St. Domestic abuse/simple assault - child endangerment.
Annie G. Lively, 31, 836 Wilson St., Jeanerette. Simple criminal damage to property valued $0 to $999.
MARCH 31
Rayvon Charles, 27, 213 Oday Road, #B. Aggravated assault with a firearm; aggravated battery; domestic abuse/aggravated assault - child endangerment; domestic abuse battery - strangulation.
Tiera Jones, 29, 184 Mallard St., Morgan City. Domestic abuse/simple assault - child endangerment.
Carver Ray Randall Jr., 24, 1306 Jordan St. Failure to appear.
Ryan Christopher Gardemal, 45, 101 Rue De Gravelle, #28. Theft of a motor vehicle.
Dara Pellerin, 37, 305 Mullins Road. Obstruction of justice/evidence tampering; possession - schedule II narcotics; possession - schedule IV.
Lucas J. Abshire, 36, 315 Martin Luther King Drive, Abbeville. Hold for another agency.