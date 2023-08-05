Devon Karl Marks, 26, 100 Rod Lane, Baldwin. Contempt of court; failure to appear.
Kenneth Lee Martin Jr., 41, 403 Mullins Road. Three counts failure to appear; failure to register as sex offender; violation of protective order; filing false public records; criminal mischief - giving a false report - complaint; theft valued between $1,000 to $5,000.
Gail Morvant, 69, 1525 S. Patout St. #A. Aggravated battery.
Joe-Niecia Shada Garrette, 32, 227 Sucre Circle, Abbeville. Attempted first degree murder; aggravated battery; criminal conspiracy; inciting a felony; second degree battery.
Robert John Hebert, 39, 141 F. J. Hebert Lane, Jeanerette. Failure to appear; operating a vehicle while intoxicated - second offense; simple possession - schedule I controlled dangerous substance; prohibited acts - possession of drug paraphernalia.
Percy Bernard, 55, 1107 S. Hopkins St. Domestic abuse - serious bodily injury; domestic abuse battery - aggravated.
JULY 19
Brandon Lee Jones Jr., 18, 1015 Westend Drive. Trespassing; resisting an officer; illegal carrying of a weapon; firearm-free zone - notice - signs; simple possession - schedule I controlled dangerous substance; violations of controlled dangerous substances.
Savannah Lee Pinnix, 30, 405 1/2 South Lyman St., Abbeville. Hold for another agency.
Christopher E. Gilliam, 38, 7815 Jeromy Drive. Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle; driver must be licensed.
Roy Lee Williams, 32, 907 Jane St. Probation violation.
Abigail Renee Jaber, 21, 703 S. Iberia St. St.#D52. Aggravated battery; aggravated assault with a firearm; illegal use of weapons - aggravated assault; two counts unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling; simple criminal damage to property; criminal trespass - all other offenses; two counts failure to appear; aggravated second degree battery; ignoring stop sign; driver must be licensed.
JULY 20
Jasper Turner, 43, 1918 Julia St. Domestic abuse battery - strangulation - simple assault.
Joseph O. Lopez Jr., 59, 700 Fontelieu Drive. Two counts prohibited acts - schedule II narcotics - penalties; simple possession - schedule I controlled dangerous substance; prohibited acts - distribution of drug paraphernalia; failure to dim lights; two counts operating vehicle while license is suspended; insurance - proof of within vehicle; speeding; no seat belt.
Tyler Beasley, 34, 3902 Romero Road. Unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling.
Darnika Mecoe Richards, 38, 619 Darnika St. Failure to appear.
Juan A. August, 25, 1905 Church St. 00, Jeanerette. Two counts failure to appear; hold for another agency; unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling; theft valued at less than $1,000.