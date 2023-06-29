Jeremy Laquinn Smith Jr., 18, 2801 E. Old Spanish Trail. First degree murder.
Lindell Davis, 58, 515 Massena St., Abbeville. Hold for another agency.
Jasmin Dwayne Coleman, 35, 222 W. Point Circle, Lafayette. Generic warrant; hold for another agency; probation violation.
Ridge Michael Morvant, 32, 403 S. Landry Drive. Criminal trespass/trespassing of real property.
Jacolby Shawn Williams, 31, 900 Mississippi St. Failure to appear; operating while intoxicated - first offense; expired driver’s license; speeding.
Eugene Joseph Alleman Jr., 41, 406 St. John St. Two counts failure to appear; domestic abuse battery - simple assault; possession with intent to distribute schedule I; cruelty to a juvenile; violation of protective order.
Christian Javier Baez, 21, 12717 Ned Lane, Erath. Probation violation.
JUNE 22
Nicholas Dirk Hebert, 36, 9104 Redwood Road, Abbeville. Hold for another agency.
Jerome Anthony Davis, 37, 906 Community St. Remaining after being forbidden/trespassing.
Tyrese Wilton Thibodeaux, 22, 209 Robitaile Road. Failure to appear.
Donavon Jude Guidry, 43, 1067 Red Barn Road, Breaux Bridge. Possession of a firearm in presence of controlled dangerous substance; prohibited acts - possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.
Jason Michael Pharr, 49, 5701 Cromwell Drive. Domestic abuse battery - strangulation aggravated assault; simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling.
JUNE 23
Joshua Matthew Dempsey, 37, 4005 E. Old Spanish Trail #B7. Probation violation.
Kenneth D. Roy, 22, 500 S. Broadway St. #28, Church Point. Hold for another agency.
Mazio V. Jackson, 42, 125 Guadalajara St. Switched plates; failure to appear.
Chaz Michael Anthony Lopez, 33, 309 Trotter St. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated; careless operation.
Kalib Joseph Windus, 22, 105 Craig St. Non-consensual disclosure of a private image.
Kemmy L. Dwyer, 24, 340 Rene Drive, Lafayette. Criminal trespass/all other offenses.