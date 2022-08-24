ST. MARY PARISH SHERIFF’S OFFICE
The following were booked into the parish jail:
JULY 17
Evan Michael Frederick, 20, New Iberia. Driving while intoxicated; speeding over 25 mph; reckless operation — no accident.
JULY 22
Darren Ann Bogan, 45, Franklin. Entry/remaining on premises after being forbidden.
Curtis Lee Fuselier Sr., 33, Franklin. Probation violation — felony.
JULY 25
Miguel Silva Perez, 43, Jeanerette. Driving while intoxicated.
Lazin McDaniel Jr., 27, Franklin. Possession of schedule V — promethazine; obstruction of justice — tampering; failure to appear.
Allen Romar, 20, Baldwin. Speeding; aggravated flight from an officer; possession of schedule V — promethazine; possession with intent to distribute — schedule I — marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia; illegal possession of stolen firearm.
Jordan Madison, 21, Franklin. Obstruction of justice; possession of schedule V — promethazine; possession with intent to distribute — schedule I — marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia; illegal possession of a stolen firearm; possession of a firearm in the presence of controlled dangerous substances.
JULY 26
Marcus Damond Austin, 37, Franklin. Second degree battery.
Tyrone Len Freeman, 53, Franklin. Theft; entry/remaining on premises after being forbidden; failure to appear.
JULY 28
Jaicherydan Treel Gutter, 24, Franklin. Illegal use of weapons or dangerous instruments; attempted first degree murder; criminal conspiracy; criminal damage to property — aggravated.
Charles Earl Beverly, 29, Franklin. Domestic abuse battery by strangulation; violation of protective orders; interfering with emergency communication.
Byron Sonia, 42, Franklin. Driver must be licensed; turning movements and required signals; possession of heroin; possession of methamphetamine; possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia.
