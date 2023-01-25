IBERIA PARISH SHERIFF’S OFFICE
The following were booked into the parish jail:
JANUARY 6
Wildarius Jovell Louis, 21 401 Ira St., #2, Jeanerette. Principal to armed robbery; two counts traffic control signals - red light, etc.; flight from an officer - aggravated; simple possession schedule I controlled dangerous substance; turning movement and required signals; switched plates; failure to appear.
Jafabian Bernard Johnlouis, 20, 1904 Green St., Jeanerette. Armed robbery; attempted armed robbery with use of a firearm.
Brad Thomas, 27, 13442 Sleepy Hollow Dr., Franklinton. Attempted second degree murder; two counts failure to appear.
Jordan Tyreke Robinson, 23, No address given. Probation violation.
Pryce Eemone Simon, 19, 11501 Old Jeanerette Road. Armed robbery; attempted armed robbery with use of a firearm.
Kristen M. Fowler, 41, 604 Ashton St. Failure to appear.
Jeffery Brooks, 65, 318 Hortense St. Domestic abuse battery - simple assault.
JANUARY 8
Kevin Mitchell, 53, 1229 W. Field St. No driver’s license in possession; ignoring stop sign; improper lane usage; operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
Titus Houston, 23, 8018 E. Admiral Doyle. Penalty for distribution - possession with intent.
Kernard Landry, 28,103 Ira #8, Jeanerette. Possession of a firearm in the presence of a controlled dangerous substance.
JANUARY 9
Linda Reaux Boutte, 73, 714 Bayard St. #14. Theft - valued at $25,000 or more.
JANUARY 10
Andre Anfernee Batiste, 26, 1207 Ann St. Parole violation.
Brontriaze Lloyd Weber, 26, 502 W. Admiral Doyle Dr. Aggravated flight from an officer; possession of a firearm in presence of a controlled dangerous substance; simple possession - marijuana; driver must be licensed; speeding.
Andrew Akeal Stewart, 30, 266 Eves St., Jeanerette. Three counts failure to appear; sale, distribution or possession of legend drug; simple criminal damage to property; domestic abuse simple assault - child endangerment.
Joshua Graham Powers, 28, 4417 K & K Drive. Failure to appear.
Yamon Shanta Bennett, 36, 2915 W. Park Ave., Gray. Failure to appear.
JANUARY 11
Matthew Lopaka Olsen, 24, 226 Blanco Drive, Youngsville. Hold for another agency.
Shawna Lynne Richard, 34, 645 Molbert Lane, Breaux Bridge. Hold for another agency.
Christopher Jonathan Vice, 34, 7515 April Court. Pornography involving juveniles.
Tyler Carpenter, 28, 2316 Dullas Drive, Lafayette/Carencro. Home improvement fraud; 2 counts hold for another agency.
Darryle Wayne Deville, 52, 122 E. Weeks Drive, Youngsville. Failure to appear.
Hillary Ann Caillouet, 27, 608 N. Louisiana Ave., Kaplan. Failure to appear.
Scott Joseph Boullion, 44, 605 McIlhenny Road. Violation of a protective order.
JANUARY 12
Derek Nelson Rumney, 30, 1016 N. Sibley St., Kenner. Possession - schedule IV, simple possession - schedule I controlled dangerous substance; open container; prohibited acts - possession of drug paraphernalia; improper lane usage.
Jade Jules Rogers, 35, 14925 Hwy. 2700 #3, DeQuincy. Disturbing the peace - drunkenness.
Jacob Paul Simon, 36, 201 Parkview Dr., Abbeville. Hold for another agency.
Javon Lee Matthews, 21, 2511 Claude LeBlanc Road. Hold for another agency.
Brook Eldridge, 47, 100 Medearis St. Terrorizing.
Travon Anthony Polk, 30, 910 Cypremort St., Jeanerette. Carnal knowledge of a juvenile; failure to appear.