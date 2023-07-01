Elijah M. Wilson, 26, 505 Graceland Ave., Abbeville. Hold for another agency.
Jose Flores, 48, 1718 Jennifer St. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
Charles Dean Graves Sr., 57, 297 Camilla St. #5. Failure to appear.
Ralph J. Bergeron II, 63, 4005 Mullins Road. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated; possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicle.
JUNE 25
Michelle Edena Jones, 48, 210 Fandal St., Gibson. Hold for another agency.
Arounlack Kittirath, 41, 939 Lynn Circle. Hold for another agency.
Tina Chay’nee Williams, 19, 1147 Hwy. 662, Morgan City. Hold for another agency.
Jason Thomas Lewis, 43, 632 Fields St., Jeanerette. Child endangerment - domestic abuse aggravated assault.
Gordy James Maturin, 46, 6416 Fremin Road. Domestic abuse battery - aggravated; interfering with emergency communication - all other.
Daquandrick Aaquantre Etienne, 24, 1211 W. Main St. #132. Trespassing; resisting an officer.
JUNE 26
Jaime Dandre Vallery, 33, 13124 Motty Loop, Abbeville. Aggravated assault with a firearm; possession of firearm/concealed by convicted felon.
Melody Maria Scialdo-Nehring, 35, 3802 Romero Road #A. Unauthorized use of a movable; cruelty to animals.
Candida Marie Sanders, 47, 333 Teljean St. #32, Lafayette. Possession - schedule II narcotics; simple possession - schedule I controlled dangerous substance; prohibited acts - distribution of drug paraphernalia.
Carver Ray Randall Jr., 25, 1306 Jordan St. Resisting a police officer with force or violence; identity theft.
Camille Joseph St. Julien, 33, 743 Myrtis St. Four counts failure to appear.
Charles Kelegan Jr., 55, 4202 Melancon Road. Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle; two counts failure to appear.