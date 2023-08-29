ARREST REPORTS ARREST REPORTS Aug 29, 2023 18 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save ST. MARY PARISH SHERIFF’S OFFICEThe following were booked into the parish jail:AUGUST 18Adrian Marquis Brown, 25, Franklin. Battery of a correctional officer.AUGUST 19Shalyn D. Provost, 41, Jeanerette. Failure to appear.AUGUST 20Brittany Nicole Mitchell, 32, New Iberia. Simple battery of the infirmed.AUGUST 24Rodney Nixon Bowie Jr., 45, Franklin. Two counts failure to appear.AUGUST 25Rodrick Adam Pierre, 28, Baldwin. Three counts failure to appear.Deantre Dshawn Christopher Charles, 28, New Iberia. Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle; failure to appear. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Criminal Law Law See more e-editions Today's Edition e-Edition Daily Iberian August 29, 2023 15 hrs ago Most Popular Daily Iberian Athlete of the Week, Presented by HMGD The 16 marriage licenses from the Iberia Parish Clerk fo the Courts office OVERTIME OUTDOORS: Baquet, others looking forward to CHS Fishing’s 3rd year in LHSBN Ricky Gonsoulin announces withdrawal from Parish Presidents race LSWA preseason high school football polls, Week 0 Four of the Teche Area's best teams take part in Iberia Parish Sugarcane Jamboree TWO VIDEOS: Train crashes into tractor-trailer in New Iberia with injuries BEHIND THE GRILL: Wilford Lively Creative as it gets: Tutu Cute Vinyl Creations BREAKING: Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office detective saved semi driver moments before train impact Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit