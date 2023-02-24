ARREST REPORTS ARREST REPORTS Feb 24, 2023 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save FRANKLIN CITY POLICEThe following were booked into the parish jail:FEBRUARY 5Jonah Madison, 28, Second Street, Franklin. Disturbing the peace.FEBRUARY 6Deshawn Granger, 33, Martin Luther King Boulevard, Franklin. Fireworks in city limits.Michael Morris, Jr., 24, Talbot Street, Franklin. Failure to appear; five counts resisting an officer with force; two counts simple criminal damage to property.FEBRUARY 8Terri Freeman, 27, Guidroz Street, Franklin. Disturbing the peace.Jennifer Martin, 38, Rev Bayonne Street, Jeanerette. Disturbing the peace.Charlie Scott, 60, Franklin. Theft.FEBRUARY 11Theresa Lopez, 37, Ninth Street, Franklin. Failure to appear.FEBRUARY 13Tyrese Daniels, 20, Verdun Lane, Franklin. Theft.FEBRUARY 14Quincy Jones, 36, Highway 318, Franklin. Parole violation; contraband into a penal institution.FEBRUARY 15Quincy Jones, 36, Highway 318, Franklin. Possession of schedule I narcotics (marijuana); possession of methamphetamine. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Criminal Law Crime Law Police Security And Public Safety Chemistry See more e-editions Today's Edition e-Edition Daily Iberian February 24, 2023 5 hrs ago Most Popular Oh, Mickey, you’re so fine!: NISH cheerleaders make history at Walt Disney World Pellerin 'honored' for Teacher of the Year Award Suspect in Sunday's Iberia Parish homicide now in custody Mayor vetoes Cleco agreement Sunday fatal accident claims lives of two family members Gardenview celebrates Mardi Gras 'I'm really excited': NISH baseball brimming with optimism as season kicks off St. Martin Parish man killed in Sunday shooting in Lafayette ARREST REPORTS Westgate Tigers turn to youth as baseball season begins Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit