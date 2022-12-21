ARREST REPORTS ARREST REPORTS Dec 21, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save FRANKLIN CITY POLICEThe following were booked into the parish jail:NOVEMBER 15Shaquille Conner, 31, Willowwood Drive, Franklin. Domestic abuse battery - child endangerment; failure to appear.NOVEMBER 16Aqueelah Joseph, 41, Canal Drive, Franklin. Disturbing the peace by obscene language.Shaquille Conner, 31, Willowwood Drive, Franklin. Simple battery.Aric Small, 33, Second St., Franklin. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated.NOVEMBER 20Travion White, 20, Railroad Ave., Franklin. Disturbing the peace; inciting to riot; contributing to the delinquency of juveniles.Marteilan Mitchell, 20, Trowbridge St., Franklin. Attempted second degree murder; second degree battery; cruelty to juveniles.Amaya Darby, 20, Martin Luther King Blvd., Franklin. Disturbing the peace; inciting to riot.NOVEMBER 25Milton Green, 35, Willow St., Franklin. Remaining where forbidden; possession of drug paraphernalia.NOVEMBER 27Jumichael Smith, 43, Sixth St., Franklin. Resisting an officer; violations of protective order.Nicole Bonvillain, 41, Tenth St., Franklin. Theft; possession of drug paraphernalia.Rodney Bowie, 44, Seventh St., Franklin. Theft; violation of a protective order; failure to appear.NOVEMBER 28Ruth Martin, 37, Myra St., Franklin. Hit and run; simple criminal damage to property; careless operation; driver must be licensed.NOVEMBER 30Lee Segura, 70, Becky Drive, Franklin. Obscenity. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Franklin Crime Criminal Law Law Theft Paraphernalia Criminal Damage Police Possession Drug See more e-editions View Today's Digital Edition e-Edition Daily Iberian December 21, 2022 1 hr ago Most Popular Lewis ends nine year run as Mount Calvary pastor Buck 140’s excellent adventures include crossing river four times While on air with Howard Stern, 'Rooster' Watson left to save lives during tornado Randall-Bashay shines in NISH's 67-39 rout of Catholic High Female suspect wanted for murder in New Iberia turns herself in BREAKING: Police have name of murder suspect and need your help Holiday packages driving increases of Porch Piracy Strongest Louisiana tornado was in New Iberia Loreauville's Alexander making waves in the transfer portal Cousin looking forward to second split in West Zone Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit