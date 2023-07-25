ARREST REPORTS ARREST REPORTS Jul 25, 2023 Jul 25, 2023 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save ST. MARY PARISH SHERIFF’S OFFICEThe following were booked into the parish jail:JULY 12Jarell Joseph Collie, 32, Berwick. Failure to appear.JULY 13Zackary Allen Miller, 35, Franklin. Hold for another agency.Michael Brandon Cocke, 34, Charenton. Reckless operation; indecent behavior with juvenile(s); sexual battery - rubbing, touching.JULY 15Kevin James Diggs, 47, Franklin. Probation and parole violation; hold for another agency.JULY 18Hunter James Trahan, 22, Franklin. Reckless operation with accident; no insurance; open container; failure to report accident; hit and run. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Criminal Law Law Institutions Most Popular A real throwback: Bambino’s Burgers to open in October Emmy nomination for New Iberia Cinematographer Natalie Kingston Over $10 million in new homes, additions during June in Iberia Parish, see the locations: Body discovered in New Iberia M. Sinitiere pulls in key kicker 15 minutes before the weigh-in New Iberia resident killed in Vermilion crash New Iberia Garden Club's July Garden of the Month Best of the Teche 2023: Hebert's Mini-Mart ARREST REPORTS Road detours announced and program on snakes Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit