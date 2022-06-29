Darrell James Hall Jr., 33, 130 Township Lane. Domestic abuse battery — strangulation; stalking.
Joseph Simon, 45, 1744 Brianne Drive. Simple burglary; criminal trespassing/all other offenses.
Joshua Ashford, 31, 2801 Old Spanish Trail, Lot 3. Failure to appear.
Roger Lee Hogan, 53, 1711 Darce Alley, Jeanerette. Simple arson.
Blake Broussard, 26, 1714 New Horizon Drive. Cyber stalking/electronic mail; possession — schedule II narcotics.
Kevin Olivier, 52, 614 Berard Drive. Manufacture, distribution and possession with intent to distribute — schedule II narcotics; illegal use of controlled dangerous substances in presence of minor; prohibited acts — possession of drug paraphernalia; hold for another agency.
JUNE 14
Jered Broussard, 22, 402 S. Louisiana St., Abbeville. Hold for another agency.
James Adam Tweedel, 42, 4010 Melancon Road, #03, Broussard. Hold for another agency.
Robert Edward Wright, 67, 1225 Lawrence Road, #1525, Kemah, Texas. Generic warrant.
Skye Romero Leblanc, 30, 4417 Daspit Road. Seven counts of forgery; theft valued at $5,000 but less than $25,000; seven counts of bank fraud; five counts of theft valued at less than $1,000.
Jason D. Provost Sr., 40, 412 Weeks Island Road. Unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling; resisting an officer; simple burglary; illegal possession of stolen things; hold for another agency.
JUNE 15
Courtlynn Diamond Williams, 25, 602 Yvonne St. Aggravated assault; simple criminal damage to property.
Glenn Ray Lasalle, 22, 2621 Albany St., Kenner. Generic warrant.
Caleb John Bundick, 39, 101 DeLasalle. Simple possession — schedule I controlled dangerous substance; possession — schedule IV; second or subsequent offenses; prohibited acts — possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of firearm/concealed by convicted felon; parole violation.
Deshawn Javon Gonsoulin, 36, 418 Springfield St. Failure to appear.
Ian Boutte, 22, 4702 Plantation Village, #52. Simple criminal damage to property; domestic abuse battery — strangulation; two counts domestic abuse — child endangerment; failure to appear.
Adam Curley, 61, 723 MIxon St. Violation of protective order.