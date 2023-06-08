IBERIA PARISH SHERIFF’S OFFICE
The following were booked into the parish jail:
MAY 1
Robin Marie Mouton, 40, 4918 Dolphin St. Remaining after being forbidden/trespassing.
Jennifer Lynn Norris, 44, 307 Hebert St. Failure to appear.
Zechary Emile Verret, 44, 302 Leblanc St., Abbeville. Failure to appear.
MAY 2
Bernard Allen Charles Jr., 47, 300 Parkview Drive. Resisting an officer; two counts prohibited acts - possession of drug paraphernalia; simple possession - marijuana; riding bicycle on sidewalk; simple possession - schedule I controlled dangerous substances; second or subsequent offenses; possession of schedule III narcotics - stimulants.
Jeffrey Carlson, 204 Mill St., Jeanerette. Domestic abuse battery - strangulation; second degree kidnapping; negligent injuring; filing false public records.
Toni Renee Segura, 39, 611 Emery Lewis St. Failure to appear; simple battery; theft of a motor vehicle; criminal conspiracy; possession - schedule II narcotics; possession - schedule IV; possession of schedule III narcotics - stimulants.
Monrico Montrell Mitchell, 32, 1206 S. Louisiana St., Abbeville. Hold for another agency.
MAY 3
Shaneka Roshell Lee, 31, 805 W. Pershing St. Domestic abuse battery - simple assault; aggravated battery.
Lakesha Lynn Lewis, 29, 1008 S. Corrine St. Simple possession - schedule I controlled dangerous substance; prohibited acts - drug paraphernalia; illegal use of controlled dangerous substances in presence of minor; violation of controlled dangerous substances law; possession of a firearm in presence of controlled dangerous substances.
Trent Alleman, 26, 301 Wilfred Landry, Delcambre. Violations of controlled dangerous substances law; simple possession - schedule I controlled dangerous substance.
Ronald Allen, 63, 710 Myrtis. Domestic abuse battery - strangulation.
Analatie Marie Stewart, 41, 916 Florence St., Jennings. Two counts failure to appear; possession - schedule IV; aggravated flight from an officer; illegal possession of stolen firearms; possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicle; no seat belt; all driver’s must be licensed.
Daniel Ray Archangel, 58, 204 Rouley St. Failure to appear; simple obstruction of a highway of commerce; resisting an officer; theft of items valued from $0 to $500.
Michael Steven Placek Jr., 37, 138 Steiner Road, Lafayette. Failure to appear.
Karis Nicole Smith, 29, 429 Big Four Corners Road, Jeanerette. Three counts failure to appear; simple arson; attempt.
John Adam Verret, 40, 123 Orange St., Dulac. Failure to appear; possession - schedule II narcotics; possession of firearm/concealed by convicted felon; possession of a firearm in the presence of controlled dangerous substances.
MAY 4
Stacey Danielle Gentry, 36, 211 Hortense St. Failure to appear.
Tyric Tyrell Green, 25, 1430 Gonsoulin St., Jeanerette. Two counts failure to appear.
Latasha Janae Dauntain, 41, 13707 Chef Menteur Hwy. #319, New Orleans. Contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile; improper supervision of a minor by parent or legal guardian.
Marcus Wayne Fontentot, 20, 3619 Texas St., #B, Lake Charles. Theft of items valued over $300.
Kimmy Ray Dauntain, 46, 605 Fifth St., Franklin. Improper supervision of a minor by parent or legal guardian; contributing to the delinquency of juvenile; hold for another agency.
James Archangel, 59, 338 Deare St., #E4. Domestic abuse battery - aggravated; operating a vehicle while intoxicated; vehicular negligent injury; aggravated criminal damage to property; hit and run; reckless operation of a vehicle; domestic abuse battery with a dangerous weapon; domestic abuse battery - simple assault.
Otis Dion Walker, 39, 303 St. John St. Two counts failure to appear.
Christopher J. Daresberg, 45, 1304 Graceland Ave., Abbeville. Hold for another agency.
Gustavo Alfonso Saldana, 29, 1504 Dehart Drive, #A. Domestic abuse battery - strangulation.