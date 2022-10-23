IBERIA PARISH SHERIFF’S OFFICE
The following were booked into the parish jail:
SEPTEMBER 20
Andrea Rochelle Dugan, 56, 407 Bentley St. Unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling; simple criminal damage to property; failure to appear.
Taylor Jude Boudoin, 28, 2813 E. Old Spanish Trail. Possession - schedule II narcotics; theft of items valued at $0 to $500; simple possession of schedule I controlled dangerous substances; prohibited acts - possession of drug paraphernalia; contraband taking to and from a penal institution.
Marlon Tranoy Johnson, 26, 100 Chateau Martin Road, #404, St. Martinville. Failure to appear; domestic abuse simple assault - child endangerment; resisting an officer.
Bryan Keith Dugas, 26, 413 Corinne St. Second degree battery.
Jameson Jamal Austin, 21, 606 Guillot St., Jeanerette. Resisting an officer; four counts generic warrants.
Justin James Broussard, 32, 3318 Vida Shaw Road. Failure to appear.
Ronald Picard Jr., 39, 300 S. Bourque St., Delcambre. Failure to appear; cruelty to a juvenile.
SEPTEMBER 21
Dara Pellerin, 36, 305 Mullins Road. Two counts failure to appear; prohibited acts - schedule IV - penalties; obstruction of justice; prohibited acts - schedule II narcotics - penalties.
Chance Derouen, 29, 6717 Lee Station Road. Possession with intent to distribute - marijuana; possession of a firearm in the presence of controlled dangerous substances; illegal use of controlled dangerous substances in presence of a minor; prohibited acts - possession of drug paraphernalia.
Brianna Destiny Nicole McCoy, 27, 624 Mississippi St. Sale, distribution or possession of legend drugs; simple possession of schedule I controlled dangerous substances; possession - schedule II narcotics; violations of controlled dangerous substances.
Charles Nathan Lanuate, 26, 1340 Besson Lane, Sunshine. Resisting an officer; turning movements and required signals; driver must be licensed.
Dontorick Jermaine Jacquet, 33, 504 Iberia St. Hold for another agency.
Marquain T. Sam, 36, 1730 Jennifer St. Failure to appear.
SEPTEMBER 22
Bryson James Maturin, 19, 1003 Shelton Ave. Illegal possession of stolen firearms.
Ridge Michael Morvant, 31, 203 S. Landry Drive. Monetary instrument abuse/provides definitions; theft of items valued at less than $1,000.
Jude Judah Daniels, 24, 1742 New Horizon Drive. Possession with intent to distribute - schedule I; possession of a firearm in the presence of controlled dangerous substances; transactions involving proceeds from drug offenses; hold for another agency.
Marlon Lee Phillips, 27, 229 Cherokee St., Jeanerette. Possession with intent to distribute - schedule I; possession of a firearm in presence of a controlled dangerous substances.
Christian Blair Antoine, 30, 1706 Gibbs Lane. Possession with intent to distribute - marijuana; possession of a firearm in the presence of controlled dangerous substances; possession of a firearm/concealed by a convicted felon; second or subsequent offenses; transactions involving proceeds from drug offenses.
Dee’Antre Demon Gray, 24, 1808 Green St., Jeanerette. Domestic abuse battery; probation violation.
Briaron Marie Davis, 23, 805 Henshaw St. Battery of a dating partner; two counts failure to appear.
Hunter Klien Broussard, 19, 112 Wallingford Circle, Youngsville. Simple burglary.
James Lee Robinson Jr., 28, 626 E. St. Peter St. Two counts failure to appear.