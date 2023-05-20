ARREST REPORTS ARREST REPORTS May 20, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save ST. MARY PARISH SHERIFF’S OFFICEThe following were booked into the parish jail:MAY 6Ronald Ray Wesley Jr., 40, Jeanerette. Domestic abuse - aggravated assault; criminal damage to property - simple; disturbing the peace by language; assault - aggravated.Damien Aurelius Hale, 33, Franklin. Disturbing the peace - intoxicated and resisting arrest or officer.MAY 10Shane Steven Gibson, 25, Franklin. Illegal carrying of a weapon.MAY 11Felton Charles, 70, New Iberia. Simple battery.MAY 12Russel Lee Pfotenhauer, 41, Franklin. Aggravated battery; criminal damage to property - simple.MAY 15Braylan Raedel Hamilton Sr., 39, Franklin. Two counts failure to appear.MAY 16Charles Leland Prince, 56, New Iberia. Domestic abuse - battery; aggravated assault with a firearm.Sabrina Bagala, 44, Franklin. Two counts failure to appear.MAY 17Gerald Vaughn Dupas, 36, Franklin. Battery of a corrections officer. Copy article link Copy article link Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Crime Criminal Law Law Police Security And Public Safety Most Popular Realty firm opens in downtown New Iberia PHOTO GALLERY: Loreauville High School graduation Loreauville’s Derouen makes school history at state meet Country rapper Justin Champagne gives back, gifts bicycle for St. Charles student Deceased body found in freezer at Arby's in New Iberia West St. Mary’s August inks with Millsaps Bright from the Start - Avery DIVORCES It was 'hard to say goodbye' at Jeanerette graduation A six-pack of new babies born at Iberia Medical Clinic Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit