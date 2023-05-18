IBERIA PARISH SHERIFF’S OFFICE
The following were booked into the parish jail:
APRIL 1
Tracey Joseph Delahoussaye, 53, 1814 Castillo Road. Operating while intoxicated - first offense; establishing of speed zones maximum speed; head lamps on motor vehicles, motorcycles; signal lamps and signal devices.
Nicole R. Mayeaux, 38, 126 Nita St. Failure to appear.
Jason Paul Johnson, 36, 805 Hopkins St. Manufacture, distribution, possession with intent to distribute - schedule II narcotics; prohibited acts - possession of drug paraphernalia; second or subsequent offenses; turning movement and required signals; driver must be licensed; possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicle; resisting an officer.
Patrick Sean Landry, 50, 1718 Jane St. Domestic abuse battery - aggravated.
Savannah Lee Howard, 30, 405 1/2 South Lyman St., Abbeville. Hold for another agency.
William Edward Howard Jr., 30, 405 1/2 South Lyman St., Abbeville. Hold for another agency.
APRIL 2
Lamarcus Kentrell Daniels, 33, 616 Lafayette St. Battery of a police officer - aggravated; disturbing the peace/drunkenness; parole violation.
APRIL 3
Michael Paul Derise Jr., 49, 1115 Iberia St. Failure to appear.
Billy Ellis Turner, 33, 3305 Old Spanish Trail. Hold for another agency.
David Lightfoot, 64, 200 Candleglow St. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated; careless operation.
Kodell Jermaine Jackson, 46, 507 Juarez St. Simple possession - schedule I controlled dangerous substance; operating a vehicle while intoxicated; resisting an officer; possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicle.
Cory D. Sutton, 45, 1000 Monnot Road, Jeanerette. Probation violation.
Clifford Gash, 73, 820 S. Hopkins St. Two counts failure to appear.
APRIL 4
Carroll James Longnon Jr., 33, 6304 Hwy. 14 Road. Two counts failure to appear.
Justin Pierre Rhine, 28, 536 Lafayette St. Illegal carrying of a weapon; firearm-free zone/notice/signs; attempt - penalties; theft of items valued from $0 to $500; simple possession - schedule I controlled dangerous substance; parole violation.
APRIL 5
Damian Joseph Etienne, 53, 632 Field St. Two counts failure to appear; domestic abuse battery - simple assault.
Rickey Archangel, 65, 131 Fortier Circle, Jeanerette. Hold for another agency.
Jeremy Jermaine Barnes, 30, 2207 Neco Town Road Lot #3. Domestic abuse/aggravated assault - child endangerment; domestic abuse battery - strangulation; interfering with emergency communication - all other.
Kristie Lynn Blanchard, 45, 2280 River Road, Berwick. Parole violation.
Joshua Cain Tyler, 39, 911 W. Main St. Probation violation.
APRIL 6
Markeisha Alyndzia Hamilton, 29, 205 Commercial Drive, Franklin. Three holds for other agencies.
Ricky Lee Mier, 70, 1800 Troy Road. Failure to register - penalties.
John Joseph Pichoff III, No address given. Two counts failure to appear.
APRIL 7
Eric James Francis, 53, 821 W. Washington St. First degree robbery; theft of items valued from $0 to $500; two counts illegal carrying of a weapon; two counts possession of firearm/concealed by convicted felon; resisting an officer; two counts armed robbery; attempt - penalties; armed robbery - attempted armed with use of a firearm.
Caleb Paul LeBlanc, 32, 1002 Walton St. Violation of protective order; failure to appear.
Donald Joseph Francis, 27, 408 Center St. Two counts possession with intent to distribute schedule I; two counts possession of a firearm in presence of controlled dangerous substance; firearm-free zone/notice/signs; violations of controlled dangerous substance; two counts failure to appear.
APRIL 8
Somphong Chansrymuong, 43, 1665 Dunchamp Road, Cade. Operating while intoxicated - fourth offense; driver must be licensed; proof of insurance within vehicle; hold for another agency.
Dillion Brandon Tabb, 30, 1315 Coteau Road. Resisting a police officer with force or violence; simple battery; threatening public official; simple criminal damage to property valued from $0 to $999.
Heather Dawn Rohrberger, 42, 1612 Southwood Drive. Two counts possession - schedule II narcotics; simple possession - schedule I controlled dangerous substance; limitations on passing on the left.
Earl Mack Brown, 36, 1216 Fulton St. Possession - schedule II narcotics; marijuana - simple possession; theft of items valued from $0 to $500.
Ken Jones, 39, 1003 Mississippi St. Failure to appear; possession with intent to distribute schedule I; resisting an officer; second or subsequent offenses; speeding; intentional littering prohibited; obstruction of justice/evidence tampering; flight from an officer - aggravated.
Terry Eugene Doehling, 48, Overlin Park, Kansas. Probation violation; hold for another agency.