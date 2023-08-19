ARREST REPORTS ARREST REPORTS Aug 19, 2023 14 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save FRANKLIN CITY POLICEThe following were booked into the parish jail:AUGUST 4Yolanda Baker, 48, Twelfth Street, Franklin. Possession of drug paraphernalia.Gloria Mitchell, 51, Canal Drive, Franklin. Simple battery.Lonnie Baker, 31, Willow Street, Franklin. Theft.Darren Darby, 27, Isabella Street, Franklin. Possession of schedule II narcotics - methamphetamine.AUGUST 5Alita Tabb, 23, Deslinges Road, Baldwin. Failure to appear; possession of schedule II narcotics - methamphetamine.Brittnay Clements, 35, Second Street, Franklin. Possession of schedule II narcotics - methamphetamine.Donecia Wilson, 31, Seventh Street, Franklin. Speeding; expired license plate; suspended driver’s license; no proof of insurance.AUGUST 6Brandon Butler, 39, Hamilton Street, Franklin. Failure to appear.AUGUST 8Mace Copeland, 27, Pecan Drive, Franklin. Battery of a dating partner by strangulation.AUGUST 10Jason Giroir, 44, Cedar Street, Franklin. Simple battery. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Crime Criminal Law Pharmacology Law Police Motor Vehicles Roads And Traffic Medicine Chemistry Security And Public Safety Most Popular ‘We made it home,’ Franklin residents pour love into their community New name, same game: Berry Bowl gets fresh redesign ahead of prep football season Iberia Airport Authority expanding commercial access to Acadiana Regional Lasting legacy: Uncle's Barbeque Sauce VIDEO and PHOTO GALLERY: Who's Who at the Best of the Teche Westgate’s Landry ready for breakout season Arson investigation turns into arrest for human trafficking Louisiana 318 repairs to begin Wanting Moore: The Natural Path for New Iberia native The church was alive that day: Drive thru prayer service at Church on the Rock-New Iberia Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit