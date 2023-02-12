ARREST REPORTS ARREST REPORTS Feb 12, 2023 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save CHITIMACHA POLICE DEPARTMEMTThe following were booked into the parish jail:JANUARY 23Ryan Meche, 45, Allen St., New Iberia. Possession of drug paraphernalia.JANUARY 27Brandon Druilhet, 39, Bodin Road, Franklin. Hit and run; driving while under suspension. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Criminal Law Crime Police Security And Public Safety See more e-editions View Today's Digital Edition e-Edition Daily Iberian February 12, 2023 5 hrs ago Most Popular Iconic Quarter Tavern under new ownership Manslaughter case of former St. Martin deputy finally ends with sentencing 'It's a long season': NISH looking to bounce back after loss to Southside Panthers celebrate Senior Night with win over ARCA ARREST REPORTS Realism and Metaphor MARRIAGE LICENSES Panthers rely on disciplined defense to defeat Teurlings ARREST REPORTS ARREST REPORTS Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit