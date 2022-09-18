IBERIA PARISH SHERIFF’S OFFICE
The following were booked into the parish jail:
SEPTEMBER 11
Diontra Lemone Bernard, 31, 708 S. Hopkins St. Aggravated battery; simple criminal damage to property; simple possession - schedule I controlled dangerous substances; prohibited acts - distribution of drug paraphernalia; entry or remaining in places after forbidden.
Kinsey Marie Pourciau, 20, 407 St. Seton Lane, Youngsville. Possession of marijuana with intent to distribute; possession of a firearm in the presence of controlled dangerous substances; prohibited acts - distribution of drug paraphernalia.
Tyler Shane Bourque, 24, 218 Terry Paul St. Three counts failure to appear.
SEPTEMBER 12
Jason W. Ancona, 47, 103 Heritage Drive, Youngsville. Manufacture, distribution and possession with intent to distribute - schedule II narcotics; switched plates; owner to secure registration; operating a vehicle while license is suspended; no driver’s license in possession.
Jimmie Darrell Adcock, 57, 88 HIdden Hills Road, Arnaudville. Pornography involving juveniles.
Van Martin Miller Jr., 28, 8212 Weeks Island Road. Unauthorized entry of a place of business.
Henry Collins III, 27, 4462 Lake Fairway Drive, Lake Charles. Probation violation.
Latin Ashley Boutte, 30, 4301 Loreauville Road. Attempted second degree murder; false imprisonment - offender armed with a weapon; illegal use of a weapon; possession/dealing of firearms obliterated number/mark; possession of a firearm/concealed by convicted felon; firearm - free zone, notice, signs.
Arlen James Segura, 46, 821 W. Washington St. Illegal possession of stolen things; unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
Andrew Bernard, 21, 1430 Gonsoulin St., Jeanerette. Armed robbery; two counts possession of a firearm/concealed by convicted felon; aggravated assault; possession of marijuana with intent to distribute; manufacture and distribution - schedule IV; possession - schedule II narcotics; possession of a firearm in the presence of controlled dangerous substances; second or subsequent offenses; resisting an officer; turning movement and required signals; driver must be licensed.
SEPTEMBER 13
No arrests
SEPTEMBER 14
Craig Steven Davis Sr., 33, 502 W. Admiral Doyle Drive, #F7. Two counts failure to appear; unauthorized use of a motor vehicle; resisting a police officer with force or violence.
Tram;ichael Deshawn-Bradle Polk, 31, 910 Cypremort St., Jeanerette. Possession of a firearm/concealed by a convicted felon; possession/dealing of firearms obliterated number/mark; trespassing; probation violation.
Needron Bernard, 37, 4900 Dolphin road. Failure to appear; home invasion; battery of a dating partner; interfering with emergency communications; parole violation.
Drake Joseph Bonin, 38, 1024 Oak Ridge Road, St. Martinville. Five counts failure to appear; prohibited acts - schedule II narcotics - penalties; simple possession - marijuana; prohibited acts - possession of drug paraphernalia; resisting an officer; trespassing.
Joseph A. Mitchell Jr., 63, 502 W. Admiral Doyle Drive, #A5. Molestation of a juvenile.