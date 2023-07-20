ARREST REPORTS ARREST REPORTS Jul 20, 2023 19 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save CHITIMACHA POLICE DEPARTMEMTThe following were booked into the parish jail:JUNE 11Kyle J. Darden, 26, Tunica St., Charenton. Aggravated assault - public official; disorderly conduct.JULY 15Kevin J. Diggs, 45, Roys Lane, Franklin. Possession with intent to distribute schedule II methamphetamine over 28 grams; possession of drug paraphernalia. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Crime Criminal Law Police Security And Public Safety See more e-editions Today's Edition e-Edition Daily Iberian July 20, 2023 16 hrs ago Most Popular Hunch pays off for Louviere, Landry, with W in Hawg Fight at Fausse Pointe Dollar General on Old Jeanerette Road in New Iberia officially open The 14 couples who received Marriage licenses from the Iberia Parish Clerk of the Courts office Prep Preview: Loreauville Tigers Best of the Teche: Church Alley Cafe It’s go time for Daigle, Soprano as they fish for a national title in S.C. A diamond in the 'ruff' as the Dawg House opens in New Iberia Louisiana joins 20 states opposing Delaware's gun control bills Behind the Grill: Sandy Segura Erath's Romero staying busy ahead of senior season Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit