IBERIA PARISH SHERIFF’S OFFICE
The following were booked into the parish jail:
MAY 20
Darrel James Thibodeaux, 62, 1004 Lake Dauterive Road, Loreauville. Second degree battery; false imprisonment.
Brooksie Robichaux, 33, 714 Orange Grove Road. Simple possession - schedule I controlled dangerous substance; possession - schedule II narcotics; possession of a firearm in presence of controlled dangerous substances; view out/in through windshield/windows obscuring passenger view; prohibited acts - possession of drug paraphernalia; operating a vehicle while license is suspended.
Angelia Marie Wilson, 54, 600 Myrtis St. Aggravated second degree battery.
Antoinette Levera Provost, 35, 144 Parker St. Failure to appear.
Courtlynn Diamond Williams, 26, 602 Yvonne St. Entry or remaining in places after being forbidden.
Coby Lynn Sherman, 44, 7303 Lake Peigneur Road. Unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling.
Kwaymar Micheal, 34, 619 E. St. Peter St. Contraband taking to/from penal institution; criminal conspiracy.
MAY 21
Deon Drake Washington, 22, 2806 Riverwood Road. Failure to appear.
MAY 22
Roy D. Broussard, 28, 4619 Old LA 25 Road, #16. Simple criminal damage to property; telephone communications/improper language/harassment.
Jesse Lee Baker III, 26, 337 Armentor Road. Failure to appear.
Adrian Blake Jenkins, 26, 701 Bayard St., Suite A. Penalty for distribution, possession and with intent; two counts failure to appear.
Maria Rosario Rios, 59, 299 Camillia St. Entry or remaining in places after being forbidden.
Joseph Jones, 43, 1608 Dehart Drive, #B. Child endangerment/domestic abuse simple assault; domestic abuse - serious bodily injury.
Terry Ray Barnes, 45, 1309 Tanglewood Drive, #B, Westwego. Failure to appear.
MAY 23
Terrance Brailey, 35, 1111 S. St. Charles St., Abbeville. Hold for another agency.
Shanda Hebert, 46, 1710 St. Peter St. Criminal trespassing/all other offenses.
Tiffany M. Arceneaux, 40, 703 Alice Drive, Lafayette. Possession - schedule II narcotics; simple possession - schedule I controlled dangerous substance; second or subsequent offenses; entry or remaining in places after being forbidden; parole violation.
Marlon Deshaun Campbell, 38, 1605 Fairmount St., Abbeville. Hold for another agency.
Kelly Nicholas, 36, 522 Robertson St. Forgery; monetary instrument abuse/provides definitions; bank fraud.
Natasha Nicole Bob, 34, 7613 Trey Circle. Forgery; monetary instrument abuse/provides definitions; bank fraud.
Trevlon Dauphine, 24, 2000 Martin Luther King Drive, Jeanerette. Resisting an officer; probation violation.
MAY 24
Katie Arnaud, 29, 4411 Suzette St. Two counts probation violation.
Avery Foreman, 35, 206 Pelot St., Delcambre. Failure to appear.
Rickey Joseph Lindon, 45, 403 Tenth St., Lafayette. Failure to appear.
Aaron Paul Hebert, 28, no address given. Trespassing; entry or remaining in places after being forbidden.
Lance Bowie Mowers, 39, 1178 Clover Hill Road, #110, St. Martinville. Illegal possession of stolen firearms; theft valued between $500 to $999.
Tyree Malik Colbert, 20, 1814 Vida Shaw Road. Illegal carrying of a weapon; penalty for distribution/possession with intent; possession of a firearm in the presence of controlled dangerous substances.
Christopher Thomas, 55, 2002 Windmill Circle. Child endangerment/domestic abuse simple assault; sale, distribution or possession of legend drug.
MAY 25
Leonard Benoit, 38, 1119 Bruno St., Abbeville. Hold for another agency.