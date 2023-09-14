William Mark Darby, 51, 2915 Highway 14 #101. Simple possession - schedule I controlled dangerous substance; resisting a police officer with force or violence.
Shelton D. Phillips, 27, 4317 Faith Drive. Probation violation.
Patrick Leo Bourque, 42, 120 Wills St., Lafayette. Simple burglary - all other larceny; penalty for distribution or possession with intent to distribute; flight from an officer; bicycles - front lamps - side and rear reflectors; ignoring yield sign; traffic control signals - red light, etc.
Tronze Demar Sam, 34, 916 Corinne St. Battery of a dating partner; resisting an officer; failure to appear.
AUGUST 16
James Robinson Jr., 29, 626 E. St. Peter St. Hold for another agency; failure to appear.
Darrell Ray Harris, 46, 520 E. St. Peter St. Contempt of court.
James Leo Schneiter, 58, 133 Richleau Circle. Three counts failure to appear; prohibited acts - schedule II narcotics - penalties; prohibited acts - schedule IV - penalties; violations of controlled dangerous substance.
Christian Antoine, 31, 1706 Gibbs Lane. Penalty for distribution or possession with intent to distribute.
Skyla Renee Blaylock, 33, 6713 Dean Drive. Cruelty to a juvenile.
AUGUST 17
Ryan Paul Hohorst, 35, 104 S. Fluer Drive, Lafayette. Possession - schedule II narcotics; prohibited acts - possession of drug paraphernalia; monetary instrument abuse - provides definitions.
Alonzo James Lewis, 21, 1604 Saint Joseph St. Penalty for distribution or possession with intent to distribute; sale, distribution or possession of legend drug; transactions involving proceeds from drug offenses.
Trenton E. Roberts, 37, 1082 Jack Dwyer Road, St. Joseph. Probation violation.
Pamela Sue Vicknair, 54, 2526 L Catahoula Hwy., St. Martinville. Two counts failure to appear; probation violation.
Ronald Richardson, 39, 300 East Ave., Panama, Florida. Hold for another agency.
Wesley Moore Jr., 37, 825 Morris Charles St., Jeanerette. Third degree rape - vaginal.
AUGUST 18
Dakota James Benoit, 33, 415 Dorsey Road. Two counts failure to appear.
Jack P. Ruskoski, 52, 2917 Orangewood Drive. Non-consensual disclosure of a private image.
Michael Lopresto Jr., 42, 2311 Vida Shaw Road. Violation of a protective order.
April Lewis, 32, 172 Desonier Road, Jeanerette. Probation violation.
Kalib Joseph Windus, 22, 105 Craig St. Non-consensual disclosure of a private image.