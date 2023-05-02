IBERIA PARISH SHERIFF’S OFFICE
The following were booked into the parish jail:
MARCH 16
Quintella Terya Davis, 30, no address given. Entry or remaining in places after forbidden; resisting an officer; simple assault.
Jacoby Joseph Colbert, 31, 110 Perkins Road, #9, St. Martinville. Attempted second degree murder; possession of a firearm/concealed by convicted felon; illegal use of weapons/dangerous instruments; parole violation.
Jared David Racca, 31, 906 Julia St., #10. Parole violation.
Hannah Guidry, 33, 4010 Melancon Road. Criminal abandonment.
MARCH 17
Marvin Derouen, 50, 4910 Ben Circle. Hit and run; reckless operation of a vehicle; ATV on roadway with a juvenile passenger.
Fabian Ross Hogan, 33, 2303 Fourth St., Jeanerette. Aggravated assault with a firearm; trespassing; probation violation.
Dillon Paul Horton, 29, 1110 Walton St., #28. Aggravated obstruction of a highway of commerce.
Taylor Bobb III, 20, 723 Breaux Alley. Possession of a firearm in presence of controlled dangerous substance; simple possession - schedule I controlled dangerous substance; violations of controlled dangerous substances law; head lamps on motor vehicles and motorcycles.
MARCH 18
Destini Renee Bonin, 27, 120 N. Pinaud St., St. Martinville. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated - first offense; registration plate light required; tail lamps.
Shane Ashlie Campbell, 40, 3720 Broussard St., Beaumont, Texas. Resisting a police officer with force or violence; threatening a pubic official; reckless operation of a vehicle; operating a vehicle while intoxicated - first offense.
Lionell Kentrell Smothers, 23, 801 Vicknair Road. Failure to appear.
Eric John Roy, 32, 509 N. Dooley St., Delcambre. Illegal possession of stolen things valued from $300 to $500.
MARCH 20
Aaron Charles Dugan, 49, 2902 Holly Lane, #B. Failure to appear; Theft of goods valued over $1,500.
Paige Marie Meyers, 18, 929 Center St. Filing false public records.
Devon Karl Marks, 26, 100 Rod Lane, Baldwin. Failure to appear.
Wardel Douglas Norris Jr., 30, 710 Texaco St. Hold for another agency.
Kerry Paul Ledet, 55, Angola State Penitentiary, Baton Rouge. Hold for another agency.
Dalton Joseph Gary III, 23, 1123 Meratu Road, Youngsville. Simple burglary; illegal possession of stolen firearms.
Amber Nicole LeBlanc, 27, 203 Gonsoulin Road. Probation violation.
MARCH 21
Willie Mouton, 61, 807 Audrey St. Probation violation.
Wesley Richard Bass, 25, 934 Hwy. 1012, Napoleonville. Two counts failure to appear.
Isabella Lyann Smith, 25, 621 Jacob Alley. Turning movement and required signals; switched motor vehicle identification; insurance required on vehicle - security required; window tint; resisting an officer; two counts failure to appear.
Tremaine A. Jacquet, 33, 802 W. Field St. Simple possession - marijuana; prohibited acts - schedule II narcotics - penalties; two counts obstruction of justice/evidence tampering; second or subsequent offenses; prohibited acts - possession of drug paraphernalia.